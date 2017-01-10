UFC 209: Stephen Thompson, Tyron Woodley set for welterweight title rematch

The fight that nearly stole the show at UFC 205 is getting an encore.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face Stephen Thompson for a second time at UFC 209 this March, president Dana White confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Monday. Woodley announced he would be fighting Thompson at the event on his podcast earlier in the day.

Woodley and Thompson fought to a majority draw in their first bout, with Woodley winning on one of the scorecards, leading to him retaining the 170-pound belt.

After Woodley controlled the first round with his speed and strength, Thompson handled the second and third rounds by utilizing his unorthodox style to frustrate and close down angles for Woodley to land heavy punches. Then in the fourth, Woodley finally dropped "Wonderboy" and went in for the guillotine choke. Woodley locked in the choke and appeared close to securing his first submission victory since 2009. However, the "Wonderboy" showed why he bears the nickname, battling for over a minute to break out of the choke and continue fighting.

When the decision came down after the two battled for 25 minutes, there was confusion as Bruce Buffer initially read it as a split decision victory for Woodley and handed him the belt. After a brief discussion, Buffer corrected his statement and read the results as a majority draw with Woodley still retaining the belt.

Woodley is 3-1-1 in his last five fights, including the brutal KO of Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 to claim the 170-pound belt. Thompson, meanwhile, is 6-0-1 in his last seven with his lone professional loss coming in 2012.