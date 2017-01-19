UFC 210: Gegard Mousasi gets shot against former middleweight champ Chris Weidman
The Dutch fighter will be in enemy territory this April against the former UFC champion
UFC 210 got some firepower on Thursday. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is making his return to the octagon against former DREAM light heavyweight champion Gegard Mousasi on April 8 in Buffalo, New York, the company announced.
BREAKING: @ChrisWeidmanUFC vs @Mousasi_MMA booked for #UFC210 in Buffalo ➡️ https://t.co/qvoA7lUmavpic.twitter.com/CMBxC9WQBr— UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2017
Weidman has struggled in the octagon of late, losing two consecutive bouts via TKO and KO while also battling multiple leg and back injuries. Weidman (13-2) won 13 consecutive fights before losing to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194. Among those victories was Weidman ending the incredible title reign of Anderson Silva in 2013.
Meanwhile, Mousasi is riding a four-fight win streak with three of those coming via TKO in the first or second round. Mousasi (41-6-2) currently ranks as the No. 5 middleweight in the organization and joins the line of contenders to take on Michael Bisping later this year for the belt with a win at UFC 210.
This is the only fight officially announced for the April show so far.
