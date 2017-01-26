UFC 210: Light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier to face Anthony Johnson

After more than a four-month delay, the rematch is back on. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will take on Anthony Johnson for the belt at UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York, on April 8, the organization announced.

The two were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 206 last December but that fight was scrapped when Cormier needed groin surgery. Instead of taking on another opponent in the interim, Johnson waited patiently to get his shot at the belt.

Cormier is coming off a strange win at UFC 200 over Anderson Silva, who took the fight on three days' notice after Jon Jones was removed for a positive drug test by USADA. Cormier was hoping to get revenge on Jones -- his only professional defeat -- at 200 and was visibly crushed when told the news of Jones' removal.

Now he gets a shot at Johnson, who since losing to Cormier has been nothing short of excellent. He's earned three consecutive knockout victories with his last two fights lasting a total of 99 seconds.

Johnson set a record with his stoppage of Glover Teixeira at UFC 202, crushing the heavy hitter in just 13 seconds.

Cormier bested Johnson in their first meeting at UFC 187 in May 2015, locking in a rear-naked choke in the third round to win the vacant light heavyweight crown after Jones was stripped of the belt for his involvement in a hit-and-run incident.