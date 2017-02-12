UFC 212: Featherweight champ Jose Aldo to battle interim titleholder Max Holloway
The two top 145-pound fighters in UFC will battle for the title in Brazil this June
We finally have an actual featherweight title fight again.
After a year of interim title bouts, current champ Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway will battle for the 145-pound strap on June 3 in Brazil at UFC 212, the company announced on Saturday.
President Dana White told ESPN on Friday the fight was a done deal, but couldn't remember when the fight would take place.
Although it should probably involve Conor McGregor, this sets up to be a terrific bout. Aldo (25-2) reigned as featherweight champ for over five years before getting knocked out in 13 seconds by McGregor in 2015. He claimed the interim title in a decision win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200. He was then elevated to full time champ in December after Holloway against Anthony Pettis was made into an interim title bout with McGregor looking to take time away.
Holloway (17-3) is on an incredible 10-fight win streak including that third-round TKO over Pettis to claim the interim belt in December.
It will be interesting to see if McGregor wants back in the conversation at 145 whenever he comes back, but the current lightweight champ seems to have bigger things on his mind at the moment.
