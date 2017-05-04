UFC 213 fight card: Werdum-Overeem III, Cerrone-Lawler, Pettis-Miller added

With summer on its way, UFC is kicking into high gear. The company tends to put on it biggest pay-per-view shows in July, as was the case with UFC 200 last year and UFC 100 in 2009. UFC 213 is setting up to be one of its premier events as it falls on International Fight Week and Wednesday, the company announced three fights that will be a part of the card.

Heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem will fight for a third time, welterweights Robbie Lawler and Cowboy Cerrone will finally scrap and former champion Anthony Pettis will battle veteran Jim Miller.

Werdum beat Overeem in their first fight in 2006 by scoring a submission victory under the PRIDE FC banner. They met five years later with Overeem winning by decision after Werdum begged him to fight on the ground. Now, the two will meet in what could work out to a title eliminator. Werdum is coming off a decision win over Travis Browne while Overeem just beat Mark Hunt by TKO.

Lawler and Cerrone were expected to fight last year, but Lawler withdrew before the fight was even official. Lawler hasn't fought since losing the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley last April. Cerrone is coming off a loss as well, dropping by TKO to Jorge Masvidal in January.

Pettis is moving back to lightweight after an unsuccessful run at featherweight, including missing weight and losing to Max Holloway for the interim title. Miller is coming off a majority decision loss to Dustin Poirer at UFC 208 in February.

Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight title was already announced as the co-main event for the July event, really leaving just one spot for the main event on this main card.

UFC 213 Fight Card