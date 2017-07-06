UFC 213 predictions, Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko picks, fight card

In their first fight last year, Amanda Nunes faced her toughest competition to date. She couldn't knock out Valentina Shevchenko or score a submission over the Kyrgyzstan-native en route to scoring a unanimous decision win. While it's the one fight that Nunes' UFC career that hasn't resulted in a stoppage, Nunes sees the rematch as a chance to kickstart her reign as true women's bantamweight champion.

"I have to win and continue until the time comes when people look at me as champion," Nunes said via FloCombat. "Another fight where I will continue to prove that is this rematch. After this fight, people will start calling me champion and recognize me. Everything takes time. If you don't have media promotion to help, you have to do this [by yourself]. I'm that athlete."

Standing in her way is the 29-year-old Shevchenko, who despite losing to Nunes last year, has done well to dominate her foes, scoring her first stoppage since joining UFC in 2015 with a submission over Julianna Pena in January.

Plus, we finally get to see Yoel Romero battle for UFC gold, albeit an interim belt, when he faces off with red-hot Robert Whittaker in the co-main event. The two fighters have a combined 15-fight winning streak, among the best active streaks in the company.

Here's how the fight card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 213 fight card

Favorite Challenger Weightclass Valentina Shevchenko -125 Amanda Nunes (c) -105 Women's bantamweight title Robert Whittaker -130 Yoel Romero +100 Interim middleweight title Curtis Blaydes -750 Daniel Omielanczuk +475 Heavyweight Alistair Overeem -135 Fabricio Werdum +105 Heavyweight Anthony Pettis -240 Jim Miller +190 Lightweight

With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Bill Reiter (national columnist), Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), and Brandon Wise (editor).

UFC 213 Expert Picks

Fight Reiter Campbell Coca Mormile Wise Nunes vs. Shevchenko Nunes Shevchenko Nunes Nunes Nunes Romero vs. Whittaker Romero Romero Romero Romero Romero Omielanczuk vs. Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Blaydes Overeem vs. Werdum Overeem Werdum Overeem Werdum Werdum Pettis vs. Miller Pettis Pettis Pettis Pettis Miller Records overall 7-8 8-7 9-6 10-5 8-7

Campbell on why Shevchenko will win: It was clear late during her three-round decision loss to Nunes at UFC 196 in 2016 that Shevchenko, a bit of slow starter, had figured out how to defeat Nunes. The benefit of a five-round fight in Saturday's rematch plays to Shevchenko's strengths in many ways, which has played into her becoming the betting favorite. Shevchenko is tough, compact and very difficult to finish. Nunes' reputation for suspect cardio in the late rounds will be tested like never before against the calculated counter striker.

Wise on why Nunes will win: The champ feels like she's still not getting respect from fans -- or the company for that matter. I don't know about the argument with the company as she headlined two of the three biggest PPVs of 2016 and will again on Saturday for 2017, but Nunes has been down-right filthy since joining UFC. She has fought eight times and scored six stoppages wins, namely over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey in just over four minutes combined. Although Shevchenko is the only fighter to take her the distance, I think Nunes is peaking at the right time and will utilize her superior boxing ability to retain her title where she originally won it in Las Vegas a year ago.

Reiter on why Romero will win: Romero's age, wisdom and experience translate to a calmer fighter in the Octagon. That means his strength bests Whittaker's speed, and in a fight that goes the distance, he's able to pull the upset and grind down through patience and experience of a fighter whose technically better, but turns out to be tactically less dangerous.

Coca on why Overeem will win: A rubber match six years in the making and one neither Overeem nor Werdum can afford to lose. For Overeem, 58 fights into what will ultimately be a Hall of Fame career, and the one thing he's yet to get his hands on is the UFC heavyweight title. If Overeem can avoid getting taken down in the fight and it stays in the stand up, look for Overeem to land some massive punches and put Werdum to sleep. Overeem knows this could be his last chance to land a title shot and he's going to be ready to get there.