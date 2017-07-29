UFC 214 fight card, odds, prelims: Jones, Woodley, Cyborg all large favorites
Plus, Tyron Woodley is a favorite for the first time since earning the title
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are expected to put on a show Saturday night in Anaheim, California. Assuming both fighters make it to the main event for UFC 214, we should be able to settle in for one of the best grudge matches of all time when these two light heavyweights clash for the belt. After earning a decisive unanimous decision in their first go-round, Jones has been installed as a prohibitive favorite over the champion Cormier.
Here's how the rest of the card shakes with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightlcass
Jon Jones -270
Daniel Cormier (c) +210
Light heavyweight title
Tyron Woodley (c) -205
Demian Maia +165
Welterweight title
Cris Cyborg -1100
Tonya Evinger +650
Women's featherweight title
Robbie Lawler -160
Donald Cerrone +130
Welterweight
Jimi Manuwa -185
Volkan Oezdemir +150
Light heavyweight
Jason Knight -125
Ricardo Lamas -105
Featherweight
Aljamain Sterling -145
Renan Barao +115
Catchweight (140 pounds)
Renato Moicano -180
Brian Ortega +150
Featherweight
Andre Fili -400
Calvin Kattar +300
Featherweight
Alexandra Albu -160
Kailin Curran +130
Women's bantamweight
|Jarred Brooks -150
|Eric Shelton +120
|Flyweight
Drew Dober -315
|Joshua Burkman +245
|Lightweight
After a six-fight stretch of being the betting underdog in his fights, welterweight champ Tyron Woodley will be a sizable favorite over Demian Maia when they square off in the co-main event. Former Invicta champ Cris "Cyborg" Justino will be a huge favorite over Invicta's current 135-pound champ Tonya Evinger when they battle for the 145-pound strap.
The closest odds on the main card will be the welterweight slugfest between Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. For my money, I'd take a flier on Volkan Oezdemir when he squares off with Jimi Manuwa. Oezdemir is coming off a first-round knockout win and his 14-1 in his pro MMA career. He's getting good value against the British 205-pounder looking to get into title contention.
