UFC 214 fight card: Welterweight champ Tyron Woodley to face off vs. Demian Maia

UFC 214 is going to be a spectacle. With Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier already set to settle the score and Cris "Cyborg" Justino set to finally fight for the women's featherweight title, UFC added another big-name fight to the card.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley announced Wednesday that he will defend his title against No. 1 contender Demian Maia on July 29 in Anaheim, California. MMAFighting.com later confirmed the news.

Woodley (18-3-1) has not lost since June 2014 while capturing the 170-pound belt in the process. He fought Stephen Thompson twice with a majority draw in their first affair and Woodley earning a majority decision in March.

Maia, meanwhile, is riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to May 2014 and features three submission stoppages. It will be Maia's second career title fight in UFC with his last coming against Anderson Silva in 2010 at the 185-pound limit, where he lost by unanimous decision.

UFC 214 now features names like Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Cris "Cyborg" Justino, Jimi Manuwa, Ricardo Lamas, Aljamain Sterling, Renan Barao, Jason Knight and Sage Northcutt.