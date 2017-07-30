UFC 214 salaries: Daniel Cormier earns double that of Jon Jones in defeat
Cormier joined some elite company even in defeat on Saturday night
Daniel Cormier may have lost his belt on Saturday night, but he earned plenty of cash for his efforts. Despite losing to Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California to lose his light heavyweight title, Cormier earned a disclosed fight purse of $1 million for the fight while Jones earned $500,000 in show money, according to MMAFighting.com.
Only four other UFC fighters have ever earned a disclosed fight purse of over $1 million: Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Nate Diaz and Brock Lesnar. Jones, for all of his praise and reign as light heavyweight champ, never earned that much money for one fight, though he was the first ever fighter to earn a sponsorship from Nike.
Also earning $500,000 on this fight card was welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who also earned no extra money for a win bonus. Here's how the fight purses break down on the main card with win bonuses included.
|Winner
|Loser
Jon Jones (c) -- $500,000
Daniel Cormier -- $1,000,000
Tyron Woodley (c) -- $500,000
Demian Maia -- $110,000
Cris "Cyborg" Justino (c) -- $200,000
Tonya Evinger -- $100,000
Robbie Lawler -- $300,000
Donald Cerrone -- $155,000
Volkan Oezdemir -- $110,000
Jimi Manuwa -- $120,000
