UFC 215 fight card: Champions Demetrious Johnson, Amanda Nunes added to PPV

For as slow as the first half of 2017 has been for UFC in terms of must-see pay-per-view fights, things are starting to look up for the next few months.

On Thursday, UFC significantly upgraded its previously announced UFC 215 card on Sept. 9 in Edmonton by adding a pair of title bouts to the marquee.

Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1) will look to set a UFC record of 11 title defenses when he defends his flyweight championship against Ray Borg (11-2). In the co-main event, women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (14-4) will face Valentina Shevchenko (14-2) in a fight rescheduled from UFC 213, when Nunes pulled out with an illness the day of.

Aside from the title fights atop the card, the pay-per-view main card has been rounded out nicely by heavyweights Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou, featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Gilbert Melendez and a flyweight bout between former title challenges Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis.

Johnson, 30, almost universally regarded as the sport's pound-for-pound king, has also started to receive acclimation as possibly MMA's best fighter in history. Tied with Anderson Silva for the UFC record with 10 title defenses, Johnson will face Borg, 23, who enters on a two-fight win streak.

Nunes, 29, defeated Shevchenko in their first meeting at UFC 196 in 2016. The close, three-round decision win sparked a star-making run for Nunes which included a submission victory over Miesha Tate at UFC 200 last July for the 135-pound title and a 48-second knockout of Ronda Rousey in December.

Shevchenko, 29, a native of Kyrgyzstan, has looked impressive in all four of her UFC bouts, including the Nunes loss in which she rallied late. She entered as the betting favorite against Nunes on July 8 before the fight fell through, and is fresh off of convincing victories over former champion Holly Holm and Julianna Pena.

While UFC 215 likely won't set PPV sales on fire (Johnson has never been a big draw), it's a strong card with plenty of interesting matchups. Ngannou (10-1), for example, could secure for himself a heavyweight title shot in an already thin division with a victory over former champion dos Santos.

It's also good to see Johnson get a strong platform in order to attempt to break a new UFC record, especially considering how much he has publicly feuded with Dana White in recent months. Johnson claimed the UFC president went as far as threatening to fold the flyweight division if "Mighty Mouse" didn't bend to demands on who to fight.

White had his own issues with Nunes earlier this month for pulling out of UFC 213 and made mention that her issues with sinusitis were "90 percent mental." He went on to say he would never allow Nunes to headline a UFC card again.