UFC, Bellator presidents respond to Meryl Streep's comments on mixed martial arts

Meryl Streep did not make any friends in the fight world on Sunday night.

During the Golden Globe Awards, Streep was given the Cecil B. Demille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. As a part of her acceptance speech, Streep took time out to discuss some issues she sees the United States facing. One of those issues ended up taking a shot at the world of sports.

"So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners," Streep said. "And if we kick them all out you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts."

Applause followed from the crowd, but MMA fans, fighters and even presidents were not amused.

UFC president Dana White was one of the first to respond.

"Of course it's an art. These fighters, these men and women are so talented. ... Saying something stupid like that is like saying ... she's not a talented actress, which she is," White said via TMZ. "We have fighters from all over the world. ... She's not educated about the sport and that was a completely uneducated comment."

Bellator president Scott Coker even invited Streep to come see his next event on Jan. 21.

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

"I'm a lifelong fan of your work but also a lifelong martial artist, who happens to promote mixed martial arts around the world. The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years, tirelessly honing their craft and -- yes -- art," Coker wrote. "They come from every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill."

Suffice it to say, I don't think Streep is going to take up Coker on his offer.