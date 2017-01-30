UFC champ Jose Aldo says it's his 'biggest dream' to win a boxing championship

Mixed martial arts is quickly becoming a jumping-off point for the world's top fighters. Conor McGregor has used his success to obtain a boxing license in the state of California, while his former foe, Nate Diaz, is now applying for one of his own.

Now, it's current UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo says he wants in as well.

"First of all, it's not about money. I want to keep it clear. Thank God the UFC and MMA gave me a lot of stuff," Aldo told Combate on Sunday. "Yes, I think about having a career in boxing, but I want to start from the bottom, start from zero. I want to get ranked and one day fight for a belt. I don't want to fight just to fight, for money, to go after big fights and challenge a great champion."

Aldo also said it was his "biggest dream" to hold titles in both UFC and boxing.

While he's waiting for his next fight, which is expected to be against interim 145-pound champ Max Holloway, his team tried to arrange a match with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his camp turned down the offer.

Aldo has not fought since beating Frankie Edgar via unanimous decision in July 2016 at UFC 200. The champ, who lost his belt to McGregor in 13 seconds in 2015, has been hellbent on getting his rematch, but Aldo's manager thinks McGregor is scared of getting back in the octagon with him.

"[McGregor] has to fight and defend his title at lightweight, but he knows that if he gets Khabib or [Tony] Ferguson, I don't know how that fight will be," Aldo's coach Andre Pederneiras said. "I think he's afraid of this fight more than anything -- except fighting Aldo again, because relinquishing a belt to avoid a rematch, I don't think you can be more afraid than that."

It will be interesting to see if Aldo applies for a boxing license and begins this pursuit. If UFC's top stars start jumping ship to boxing, Dana White may have bigger problems than just McGregor on his hands.

Wink of the CBS eye to MMAFighting.com