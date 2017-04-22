UFC Fight Night -- Swanson vs. Lobov: Fight card, watch live stream, odds, start time

Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov are set to clash on Saturday night in Nashville

Cub Swanson is a veteran of the fight game. Entering his 32nd professional fight in MMA, Swanson could be considered one of the top featherweights to never fight for a title, thanks to back-to-back losses to Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar in 2014 and 2015. But now, riding a three-fight winning streak, Swanson (24-7) could be on the verge of entering the title conversation.

In his way stands Artem Lobov who has a two-fight win streak of his own. The Russian scored a pair of unanimous decision wins to end 2016 and is looking to carry that momentum into 2017. 

The two are set to headline UFC's first card in Nashville, Tennessee since 2015 on Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's how the full main fight card breaks down with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC Fight Night Nashville Card

Favorite

Challenger

Weightclass

Cub Swanson -650

Artem Lobov +425

Featherweight

Al Iaquinta -400

Diego Sanchez +300

Lightweight

Ovince Saint Preux -165

Marcos Rogerio de Lima +135

Light heavyweight

Josh Dodson -500

Eddie Wineland +350

Bantamweight

Steven Ray -200Joe Lauzon +160Lightweight
Mike Perry -155Jake Ellenberger +125Welterweight

The prelims get started at 8 p.m. ET on FS2. You can watch those fights on TV through your local cable provider or stream them on Fox Sports Go. The action then shifts to FS1 at 10 p.m. ET for the full main card, which can be seen on TV through your cable provider or streamed on Fox Sports Go.

