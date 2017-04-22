UFC Fight Night -- Swanson vs. Lobov: Fight card, watch live stream, odds, start time
Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov are set to clash on Saturday night in Nashville
Cub Swanson is a veteran of the fight game. Entering his 32nd professional fight in MMA, Swanson could be considered one of the top featherweights to never fight for a title, thanks to back-to-back losses to Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar in 2014 and 2015. But now, riding a three-fight winning streak, Swanson (24-7) could be on the verge of entering the title conversation.
In his way stands Artem Lobov who has a two-fight win streak of his own. The Russian scored a pair of unanimous decision wins to end 2016 and is looking to carry that momentum into 2017.
The two are set to headline UFC's first card in Nashville, Tennessee since 2015 on Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's how the full main fight card breaks down with the latest odds from Bovada.
UFC Fight Night Nashville Card
Favorite
Challenger
Weightclass
Cub Swanson -650
Artem Lobov +425
Featherweight
Al Iaquinta -400
Diego Sanchez +300
Lightweight
Ovince Saint Preux -165
Marcos Rogerio de Lima +135
Light heavyweight
Josh Dodson -500
Eddie Wineland +350
Bantamweight
|Steven Ray -200
|Joe Lauzon +160
|Lightweight
|Mike Perry -155
|Jake Ellenberger +125
|Welterweight
The prelims get started at 8 p.m. ET on FS2. You can watch those fights on TV through your local cable provider or stream them on Fox Sports Go. The action then shifts to FS1 at 10 p.m. ET for the full main card, which can be seen on TV through your cable provider or streamed on Fox Sports Go.
