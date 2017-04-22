UFC Fight Night -- Swanson vs. Lobov: Fight card, watch live stream, odds, start time

Cub Swanson is a veteran of the fight game. Entering his 32nd professional fight in MMA, Swanson could be considered one of the top featherweights to never fight for a title, thanks to back-to-back losses to Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar in 2014 and 2015. But now, riding a three-fight winning streak, Swanson (24-7) could be on the verge of entering the title conversation.

In his way stands Artem Lobov who has a two-fight win streak of his own. The Russian scored a pair of unanimous decision wins to end 2016 and is looking to carry that momentum into 2017.

The two are set to headline UFC's first card in Nashville, Tennessee since 2015 on Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's how the full main fight card breaks down with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC Fight Night Nashville Card

Favorite Challenger Weightclass Cub Swanson -650 Artem Lobov +425 Featherweight Al Iaquinta -400 Diego Sanchez +300 Lightweight Ovince Saint Preux -165 Marcos Rogerio de Lima +135 Light heavyweight Josh Dodson -500 Eddie Wineland +350 Bantamweight Steven Ray -200 Joe Lauzon +160 Lightweight Mike Perry -155 Jake Ellenberger +125 Welterweight

The prelims get started at 8 p.m. ET on FS2. You can watch those fights on TV through your local cable provider or stream them on Fox Sports Go. The action then shifts to FS1 at 10 p.m. ET for the full main card, which can be seen on TV through your cable provider or streamed on Fox Sports Go.