UFC on Fox 25 results: Chris Weidman ends losing skid, submits Kelvin Gastelum

It doesn't get much more Chris Weidman than that. The "All American" showed fight fans -- and hometown fans -- on Saturday night he's not done being a top dog in MMA. Weidman, riding a three-fight losing streak heading into his showdown with Kelvin Gastelum, put on a vintage performance with a dominating ground game that led to the third-round submission win via arm triangle.

As soon as the referee stopped the fight, Weidman rushed out of the cage to grab his family so they could join him and celebrate his first win since May 2015.

"Believe in yourself, screw everybody else and what their opinions are, screw it," Weidman said after the fight. "My wife, my family, I couldn't do any of it without them, I'm so blessed. Lastly, that British bum that's crying in his house right now, I'm back baby, what's up? Stop hiding from the real men. I'm the champion, everybody knows it."

Weidman dominated the fight with his strong wrestling background, constantly pressuring Gastelum and taking him to the ground successfully seven different times. But at the end of the first round, Gastelum was able to get some space and stand up with Weidman. He landed a solid left hook on the chin, sending Weidman straight to the canvas -- a punch Weidman admitted was a flash knockout.

"Lot of credit to Kelvin. You can't stand in front of him, you got to cut angles. He got me to stand in front of him for a second and he made it work. That's my first time thinking about being dropped, that was interesting. I guess it was a flash knockout, came right back to it. The whole plan with this camp was stay relaxed, be confident in my skills and the finish will come."

But because it came at the end of the round, Weidman was able to get to his corner and regroup for a moment. He kept his compsure and continued his assault on Gastelum, pinning him against the cage and landing more shots while Gastelum tried to break free.

Eventually, Weidman advanced his position into the full guard and locked up Gastelum's arm against his head and held on tight until Gastelum was forced to tap.

Weidman (14-3) came into the fight ranked No. 5 in the UFC.com middleweight rankings. Now, he'll likely creep back into title contention, but with a loaded division that already features an interim champ (Robert Whittaker) and a full-time champ (Michael Bisping), it might be a while before he gets that chance. I don't think Weidman will mind one bit, he's just happy to be back on the winning side of things.

"Keep doubting me people. I know Long Island didn't doubt me. I know you guys got my back," Weidman said. "To the rest of you around the world, keep doubting me, I dare you, keep doubting me."