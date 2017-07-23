UFC on Fox 25 results: Jimmie Rivera earns 20th straight win with unanimous decision

Jimmie Rivera is one tough customer. Fighting out of New York and living in New Jersey, Rivera has taken the long, winding road to end up near the top of the sport of MMA. But after scoring an unprecedented 20th straight win on Saturday night, Rivera seems finally destined to get his title shot in UFC.

Rivera outpointed another top contender in Thomas Almeida at UFC Fight Night Long Island on Saturday (29-28, 30-26, 30-27), which should move him into the top 3 of the 135-pound division. After getting the decision win, Rivera called for his shot at the belt.

"I want to give it up to Almeida, he's a very tough opponent. He came in here, stood with me, I gave him my bombs and he stuck it out. Listen, I came in here, I'm 5-0 right now If Cody [Garbrandt] is still hurt, I'll fight TJ [Dillashaw] for the interim belt. And if [Dominick] Cruz is done sitting on the bench, let's fight baby, November, MSG."

Rivera dropped Almeida twice in the first round with a pair of vicious hooks. He looked like he was going to cruise to a knockout win, but Almeida battled back in the second and third rounds, landing solid hooks and headkicks of his own that appeared to land square on Rivera's chin, but the 28-year old remained unwavered.

Rivera (21-1) might not bring a ton of power to the Octagon -- he only has four career KOs -- but the veteran is one of the smartest and most aggresive fighters in the sport. A matchup with anybody in the top 3 of the division would be a welcomed site.

Almeida, meanwhile, fell to 22-2 in his pro career with his only two losses coming in his last three fights.