UFC on Fox results: Jorge Masvidal stuns Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in hometown
The Miami-based fighter appeared to stop Cerrone early on, but finished things in the second
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is a fan favorite for a reason. Cerrone is willing to take on anybody, anywhere. So when the opportunity to fight in his hometown of Denver, Colorado came, he couldn't pass it up, even though he had fought just one month earlier at UFC 206.
In stepped Jorge Masvidal, who had wanted the shot at "Cowboy" for a while and relished the chance to beat him in front of his friends and family.
And he did not disappoint.
After the first three minutes, it seemed like an even fight. Both Cerrone and Masvidal traded blows back and forth. But with the final second ticking down, Masvidal landed a huge combination that dropped Cerrone. He appeared to go limp, but referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the round and declared the fight would continue.
Masvidal only needed a couple more shots to put the finishing touches on a TKO victory.
Big win for @GamebredFighter in Cowboy's hometown! Masvidal continues to show off his seasoned, sharp standup game. https://t.co/CLbWCHEFAf— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 29, 2017
Masvidal is now on a three-fight winning streak after losing two consecutive bouts. The Miami-native is also 32-11 now in his MMA career and slowly moving up the 170-pound rankings.
Meanwhile, it's a disappointing result for Cerrone who was on a roll and made it into the top 5 of the welterweight class. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here. He clearly needs a top-level opponent, but also needs a full camp to be ready.
