UFC on Fox results: Ngannou continues to show why he's a threat at heavyweight
Francis Ngannou dismantled Andrei Arlovski on Saturday with a thunderous TKO
You better get used to seeing Francis Ngannou knocking opponents out now. He's going to be here a while.
The gigantic French heavyweight continues to run through the division like a hot knife through butter, this time dispensing of MMA veteran Andrei Arlovski in just 92 seconds.
Ngannou is as physically imposing as they come and he's only getting better. He reminds me a lot of rising boxing star Anthony Joshua when he's in the cage. He's still figuring things out, but when worst comes to worst, he can still just crush his foes with one heavy hand.
Ngannou did just that on Saturday when in the middle of a combination, he lifted Arlovski off the canvas with an uppercut. Ngannou (10-1) has now won each of his professional fights by stoppage. He's won his last three fights in the first round, totaling just five minutes of cage action.
If he gets to face the top fighters in the heavyweight division, it could be bad news for the big boys.
