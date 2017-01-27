UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena: How to watch, stream, start time, fight card, odds
Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena both believe they deserve a title shot with a win on Saturday
When it comes to fight cards with the potential to excite the fans, it doesn't get much better than this free one on Saturday.
The four main card fights all feature names fight fans are either use to seeing in the octagon or fighters that fans will get used to seeing.
Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena are both feeling good coming into their main event bout on Saturday in Denver. Shevchenko is coming off a unanimous decision win over former champ Holly Holm last year and Pena is riding a four-fight winning streak. Both have the potential to take on 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes if successful. However, Shevchenko's last loss came at the hands of Nunes, losing a unanimous decision last March.
Meanwhile, arguably the hottest 170-pound fighter in the sport, Donald Cerrone, is back in action taking on Jorge Masvidal. Plus, up-and-coming heavyweight Francis Ngannou takes on veteran Andrei Arlovski.
Here's the full main card with the latest odds from Bovada.
|UFC on Fox main card
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightclass
|Valentina Shevchenko (-152)
|Julianna Pena (+132)
|Women's bantamweight
|Donald Cerrone (-154)
|Jorge Masvidal (+134)
|Welterweight
|Francis Ngannou (-400)
|Andrei Arlovski (+330)
|Heavyweight
|Jason Knight (-153)
|Alex Caceres (+133)
|Featherweight
Main card action begins at 8 p.m. ET live on Fox. You can watch the bouts through your local cable provider. There will also be a six-fight preliminary card broadcast on FS1 beginning at 5 p.m. ET.
You can also stream both sets of cards through the Fox Sports Go app on your mobile device or set top TV option such as Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Firestick.
Our Latest Stories
-
UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC will be back in the Empire State early in 2017 after its success with UFC 205
-
Cormier-Johnson rematch set for UFC 210
After a delay because of injury, the light heavyweight rematch is back on schedule
-
Rousey shows support to Standing Rock
The former women's bantamweight champion has been seen sparingly since her loss to Amanda...
-
UFC has record-setting PPV year in 2016
Everything came up roses for Dana White and UFC last year, but 2017 may not be as promisin...
-
Bellator 170: Ortiz submits Sonnen
The 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy' goes out on his own terms with a submission victory over Chael...
-
WATCH: Daley lands brutal flying kne
Daley crushed Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 with a flying knee out of nowhere
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre