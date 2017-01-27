UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs. Pena: How to watch, stream, start time, fight card, odds

When it comes to fight cards with the potential to excite the fans, it doesn't get much better than this free one on Saturday.

The four main card fights all feature names fight fans are either use to seeing in the octagon or fighters that fans will get used to seeing.

Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena are both feeling good coming into their main event bout on Saturday in Denver. Shevchenko is coming off a unanimous decision win over former champ Holly Holm last year and Pena is riding a four-fight winning streak. Both have the potential to take on 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes if successful. However, Shevchenko's last loss came at the hands of Nunes, losing a unanimous decision last March.

Meanwhile, arguably the hottest 170-pound fighter in the sport, Donald Cerrone, is back in action taking on Jorge Masvidal. Plus, up-and-coming heavyweight Francis Ngannou takes on veteran Andrei Arlovski.

Here's the full main card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC on Fox main card Favorite Challenger Weightclass Valentina Shevchenko (-152) Julianna Pena (+132) Women's bantamweight Donald Cerrone (-154) Jorge Masvidal (+134) Welterweight Francis Ngannou (-400) Andrei Arlovski (+330) Heavyweight Jason Knight (-153) Alex Caceres (+133) Featherweight

Main card action begins at 8 p.m. ET live on Fox. You can watch the bouts through your local cable provider. There will also be a six-fight preliminary card broadcast on FS1 beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

You can also stream both sets of cards through the Fox Sports Go app on your mobile device or set top TV option such as Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Firestick.