Watch Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia live stream, start time, prelims, TV listings
There are plenty of ways to watch all the action on Saturday night
Despite questions of making weight on Friday, Adrien Broner made his bout with Mikey Garcia official by coming in just under the 140-pound limit. The former champ had a clause in his contract where if he didn't make weight, he would owe $500,000 to Garcia. But now that that's all taken care of, we can get to the real fun when these two square off in the ring at the Barclays Center on Saturday night in Brooklyn.
Broner and Garcia will headline a two-fight card on Showtime beginning at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch both Broner-Garcia and Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Heiland through your Showtime subscription or the Showtime app. Plus, Showtime will also be offering a free live stream of its undercard fights, beginning at 7:15 p.m. ET. You can check out a heavyweight fight between Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller and Gerald Washington as well as the debut of Katie Miller through either Showtime's Facebook page or the YouTube embed below.
