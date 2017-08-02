WATCH: Fighter delivers KO kick on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender series

UFC president Dana White's new Tuesday Night Contender series on UFC Fight Pass continues to showcase hungry young fighters of tomorrow.

It also continues to produce devastating knockouts. This week was no different as middleweight Julian Marquez delivered an absolutely brutal second-round KO via head kick against Phil Hawes.

Marquez had fallen behind early in the first round after Hawes used his advantage in wrestling to gain control. So Marquez came out throwing bombs in the second round and had Hawes staggering and hurt following a flurry of punches.

A knee to the face from Marquez further damaged Hawes before the two spilled to the canvas. But after Hawes worked his way back up to his feet along the cage, Marquez landed a kick so hard to the face, it produced an audible popping sound which instantly sent the tiny (and passionate) Las Vegas crowd into a frenzy.

Marquez, nicknamed "The Cuban Missile Crisis" put forth a performance so impressive, he was offered a UFC contract after the fight.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, the 27-year-old Marquez improved to 6-1 as a professional. His lone defeat came against Chris Harris by unanimous decision at Bellator 150 in 2016.