WATCH: Kickboxer avoids kick to the face with 'Matrix'-style move
Rafael Fiziev may have some of the best awareness in fighting with this avoidance
Meet Rafael Fiziev. The fighter from Kyrgyzstan was fighting in Thailand over the weekend while as a member of Phuket Top Team. Fiziev lost a decision to Sorgraw Petyindeeacademy.
Now, you may be wondering why I'm telling you all of this. Well, because Fiziev performed one of the most acrobatic dodges I've ever seen in the fight.
He managed to back up the entire top half of his body while his opponent attempted a headkick. Yes, just like in "The Matrix."
When you watch The Matrix before your fight pic.twitter.com/WbymkNST3n— MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) February 1, 2017
Wink of the CBS eye to ESPN.
