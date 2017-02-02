WATCH: Kickboxer avoids kick to the face with 'Matrix'-style move

Rafael Fiziev may have some of the best awareness in fighting with this avoidance

Meet Rafael Fiziev. The fighter from Kyrgyzstan was fighting in Thailand over the weekend while as a member of Phuket Top Team. Fiziev lost a decision to Sorgraw Petyindeeacademy.

Now, you may be wondering why I'm telling you all of this. Well, because Fiziev performed one of the most acrobatic dodges I've ever seen in the fight.

He managed to back up the entire top half of his body while his opponent attempted a headkick. Yes, just like in "The Matrix."

I could care less if Fiziev can actually fight well or not. As long as he continues to dodge kicks and punches like this, I will sign up to watch him fight every time.

Wink of the CBS eye to ESPN.

