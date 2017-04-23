WATCH: Mike Perry KOs Jake Ellenberger with one of the most vicious elbows ever

'Platinum' Mike Perry isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The fast-rising MMA prospect is still bringing the heat in the Octagon despite suffering the first loss of his career last December. Perry was hoping for a rebound on Saturday against Jake Ellenberger and man, did he get it.

That's as clean a knockout as you will see in UFC and with an elbow no less. Getting hit with a padded fist is one thing, but getting clipped on the chin by an elbow is much, much worse. Perry is now 10-1 in the Octagon with all 10 wins coming via KO/TKO.