WATCH: Mike Perry KOs Jake Ellenberger with one of the most vicious elbows ever
UFC Fight Night Nashville is off to a roaring start thanks to this banger
'Platinum' Mike Perry isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The fast-rising MMA prospect is still bringing the heat in the Octagon despite suffering the first loss of his career last December. Perry was hoping for a rebound on Saturday against Jake Ellenberger and man, did he get it.
That's as clean a knockout as you will see in UFC and with an elbow no less. Getting hit with a padded fist is one thing, but getting clipped on the chin by an elbow is much, much worse. Perry is now 10-1 in the Octagon with all 10 wins coming via KO/TKO.
