WATCH: MMA fighter chokes opponent out cold and still loses the fight
It almost seems like a riddle, but Celine Haga lost a fight she really should have won
Invicta FC has produced some great MMA highlights over the years. It doesn't really get much crazier than this, though. Celine Haga, making her debut in the organization over the weekend, was about five seconds from scoring a win.
Despite struggling early on, Haga got Amy Montenegro into a choke hold in the final round of their bout, and Montenegro appeared go unconscious as the final bell rang.
WOW!! What an end to Amy Montenegro vs Celine Haga on #InvictaFC21#UFCFIGHTPASSpic.twitter.com/w0SyP2Ipoz— UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) January 15, 2017
It was one of the more bizarre finishes we've seen in recent history and hopefully something we don't have to see again.
Wink of the Eye to Fox Sports.
