WATCH: MMA fighter scores KO with brutal body slam similar to 'Rampage' Jackson

When you think out people getting knocked out in mixed martial arts, it can only really happen one of two ways: kick or punch.

Well, not according to the new laws of physics in Japan apparently.

Buren Wuliji, fighting at Superstar Fight 7 in China, brought the other element to MMA fans rarely get to see: body slams.

That's right, Wuliji had his opponent Beno Adamia wrapped around his leg with the two jockeying for position. With both hands wrapped around his waist, Wuliji simply picked up Adamia and slammed him to the canvas. The ref quickly intervened when Wuliji went in for the final blows.

I'm not sure if this was a spike or not, but jesus pic.twitter.com/EEyj21OmjN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 13, 2017

That GIF is just amazing. After getting slammed, it looks like Adamia's own knee nearly clips him in the face for good measure. Here's the aerial angle, which you can click here for.

If that powerbomb looks familiar, it's because it should. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson did this move way back in 2004, with a much more dramatic effect.

More body slams in MMA, please.