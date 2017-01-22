WATCH: Paul Daley delivers early Knockout of the Year candidate with flying knee

Paul Daley sent a message loud and clear to the rest of Bellator: I'm still here. The MMA veteran coming off a loss in his most recent fight surprised everyone with a brutal flying knee to finish of Brennan Ward in the first round of their bout at Bellator 170.

Ward had control early in the round, pinning Daley up against the cage and doing damage. But just as Ward decided to scramble back to his feet and throw some shots, Daley landed a spinning elbow to the head before delivering the knockout blow.

Paul Daley def Brennan Ward via KO #Bellator170pic.twitter.com/RSNxAZwJ0w — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) January 22, 2017

If that knockout looks familiar, it's because it should. Daley's countryman, Michael "Venom" Page delivered a similar flying KO last year to Cris "Cyborg" Santos.

Page was quick to react.

Interesting 🤔 I think someone has been studying my videos — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) January 22, 2017

Daley is now 39-14-2 in his MMA career.