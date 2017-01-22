WATCH: Paul Daley delivers early Knockout of the Year candidate with flying knee
Daley crushed Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 with a flying knee out of nowhere
Paul Daley sent a message loud and clear to the rest of Bellator: I'm still here. The MMA veteran coming off a loss in his most recent fight surprised everyone with a brutal flying knee to finish of Brennan Ward in the first round of their bout at Bellator 170.
Ward had control early in the round, pinning Daley up against the cage and doing damage. But just as Ward decided to scramble back to his feet and throw some shots, Daley landed a spinning elbow to the head before delivering the knockout blow.
Paul Daley def Brennan Ward via KO #Bellator170pic.twitter.com/RSNxAZwJ0w— Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) January 22, 2017
If that knockout looks familiar, it's because it should. Daley's countryman, Michael "Venom" Page delivered a similar flying KO last year to Cris "Cyborg" Santos.
Page was quick to react.
Interesting 🤔 I think someone has been studying my videos— Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) January 22, 2017
Daley is now 39-14-2 in his MMA career.
Our Latest Stories
-
Bellator 170: Ortiz submits Sonnen
The 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy' goes out on his own terms with a submission victory over Chael...
-
Bellator 170: Odds, fight card, time
Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz will settle the score on Saturday night in California
-
Bisping needs knee surgery, out till May
It might be a while before we see a title fight at 185 pounds in UFC
-
UFC 210: Weidman vs. Mousasi added
The Dutch fighter will be in enemy territory this April against the former UFC champion
-
Nate Diaz applies for boxing license
Two of the UFC's biggest stars are making moves to earn more money
-
Tim Kennedy announces retirement
One of the most beloved MMA fighters ever is stepping away for good
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre