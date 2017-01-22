WATCH: Paul Daley delivers early Knockout of the Year candidate with flying knee

Daley crushed Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 with a flying knee out of nowhere

Paul Daley sent a message loud and clear to the rest of Bellator: I'm still here. The MMA veteran coming off a loss in his most recent fight surprised everyone with a brutal flying knee to finish of Brennan Ward in the first round of their bout at Bellator 170.

Ward had control early in the round, pinning Daley up against the cage and doing damage. But just as Ward decided to scramble back to his feet and throw some shots, Daley landed a spinning elbow to the head before delivering the knockout blow.

If that knockout looks familiar, it's because it should. Daley's countryman, Michael "Venom" Page delivered a similar flying KO last year to Cris "Cyborg" Santos.

Page was quick to react.

Daley is now 39-14-2 in his MMA career.

