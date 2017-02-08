WATCH: UFC champ Conor McGregor escalates boxing rumors with training video

Conor McGregor continues to be the ultimate troll online. While sliding in digs at Floyd Mayweather and his other opponents through his Twitter account, the current 155-pound UFC champion released a boxing training video on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

It's not the first time we've seen McGregor suit up for boxing as a part of his training, but of course, timing is everything with the 155-pound champion. If this is something more than just a tease at boxing, let's hope he keeps his hands up a little bit more.