WATCH: UFC champ Conor McGregor escalates boxing rumors with training video
The UFC champion continues to fuel rumors of a fight in the boxing arena
Conor McGregor continues to be the ultimate troll online. While sliding in digs at Floyd Mayweather and his other opponents through his Twitter account, the current 155-pound UFC champion released a boxing training video on his Instagram page on Wednesday.
It's not the first time we've seen McGregor suit up for boxing as a part of his training, but of course, timing is everything with the 155-pound champion. If this is something more than just a tease at boxing, let's hope he keeps his hands up a little bit more.
Our Latest Stories
-
UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos set
The heavyweight title will be on the line in Dallas this May
-
Fighter dodges kick with 'Matrix' move
Rafael Fiziev may have some of the best awareness in fighting with this avoidance
-
White thinks Rousey is 'probably done'
White sounds more uncertain about the UFC's first women's champion fighting again
-
Jose Aldo wants to become boxing champ
The UFC featherweight champion wants to hold belts in MMA and boxing
-
UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC will be back in the Empire State early in 2017 after its success with UFC 205
-
WATCH: Ngannou crushes Arlovski
Francis Ngannou dismantled Andrei Arlovski on Saturday with a thunderous TKO
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre