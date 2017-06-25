Watch UFC Fight Night 112 -- Chiesa vs. Lee: Live stream, start time, fight card, odds

UFC Fight Night card don't normally get this much hype. But when two fighters swing and land punches at a press conference, people are going to be talking about their fight. That's just what we have when Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee square off in Oklahoma City on Sunday night in the lightweight main event.

Chiesa (14-2) took offense to Lee (15-2) mentioning his mother during their press conference at the UFC Summer Kickoff presser in May. Lee swung and connected on Chiesa before officials were able to get in between the two fighters and break it up. Lee went so far as to say that UFC was happy he did it this week.

"They understand it wasn't on me; I wasn't the one to do it," Lee said via MMAJunkie. "(Chiesa) was the one to stand up and say he was going to slap the (expletive) out of me. When you say that, and then you walk up on them, what do you think is going to happen? The UFC isn't stupid."

The two will get to swing for real when they step inside the Octagon at the Chesapeake Bank Arena. The fight card is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET with the prelims kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how the main card looks with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Challenger Weightclass Kevin Lee -140 Michael Chiesa +110 Lightweight Johny Hendricks* -155 Tim Boestch +125 Middleweight Justine Kish -150 Felice Herring +120 Women's strawweight Dominick Reyes -350 Joachim Christensen +265 Light heavyweight Tim Means -325 Alex Garcia +250 Welterweight Dennis Siver -170 B.J. Penn +140 Featherweight

*=Hendricks missed weight

You can catch all the action from Oklahoma City on FS1 beginning at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch FS1 through your local cable provider or stream the fights through the FoxSportsGo app.