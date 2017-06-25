Watch UFC Fight Night 112 -- Chiesa vs. Lee: Live stream, start time, fight card, odds
Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee are set to settle the score in Oklahoma City on Sunday
UFC Fight Night card don't normally get this much hype. But when two fighters swing and land punches at a press conference, people are going to be talking about their fight. That's just what we have when Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee square off in Oklahoma City on Sunday night in the lightweight main event.
Chiesa (14-2) took offense to Lee (15-2) mentioning his mother during their press conference at the UFC Summer Kickoff presser in May. Lee swung and connected on Chiesa before officials were able to get in between the two fighters and break it up. Lee went so far as to say that UFC was happy he did it this week.
"They understand it wasn't on me; I wasn't the one to do it," Lee said via MMAJunkie. "(Chiesa) was the one to stand up and say he was going to slap the (expletive) out of me. When you say that, and then you walk up on them, what do you think is going to happen? The UFC isn't stupid."
The two will get to swing for real when they step inside the Octagon at the Chesapeake Bank Arena. The fight card is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET with the prelims kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how the main card looks with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightclass
Kevin Lee -140
Michael Chiesa +110
Lightweight
Johny Hendricks* -155
Tim Boestch +125
Middleweight
Justine Kish -150
Felice Herring +120
Women's strawweight
Dominick Reyes -350
Joachim Christensen +265
Light heavyweight
Tim Means -325
Alex Garcia +250
Welterweight
Dennis Siver -170
B.J. Penn +140
Featherweight
*=Hendricks missed weight
You can catch all the action from Oklahoma City on FS1 beginning at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch FS1 through your local cable provider or stream the fights through the FoxSportsGo app.
-
