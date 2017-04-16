Watch UFC Fight Night Kansas City -- Johnson vs. Reis: Live stream, odds, card
Here's how you can watch all the action in Kansas City on Saturday night
The UFC is back in Kansas City on Saturday night with a four-fight card sure to fire up fans after three straight lackluster pay-per-view cards. Demetrious Johnson is looking to make history with his 10th consecutive title defense, this time facing Wilson Reis. The two were originally scheduled to face off last July, but an injury to Johnson canceled the bout.
In addition to the title fight, top 115-pound contenders Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson are set to face off. Plus, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza locks up with Robert Whittaker in a huge middleweight showdown. Here's how the fight card breaks down with the latest odds from Bovada.
Favorite
Challenger
Weightclass
Demetrious Johnson (c) -700
Wilson Reis +450
Flyweight title
Rose Namajunas -150
Michelle Waterson +120
Women's strawweight
Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza -235
Robert Whittaker +180
Middleweight
Jeremy Stephens -235
Renato Moicano +185
Featherweight
You can catch all the action beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox through your local cable provider. You can also stream the bouts anywhere from your smart phone or mobile device with the Fox Sports Go app.
