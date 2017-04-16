Watch UFC Fight Night Kansas City -- Johnson vs. Reis: Live stream, odds, card

The UFC is back in Kansas City on Saturday night with a four-fight card sure to fire up fans after three straight lackluster pay-per-view cards. Demetrious Johnson is looking to make history with his 10th consecutive title defense, this time facing Wilson Reis. The two were originally scheduled to face off last July, but an injury to Johnson canceled the bout.

In addition to the title fight, top 115-pound contenders Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson are set to face off. Plus, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza locks up with Robert Whittaker in a huge middleweight showdown. Here's how the fight card breaks down with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Challenger Weightclass Demetrious Johnson (c) -700 Wilson Reis +450 Flyweight title Rose Namajunas -150 Michelle Waterson +120 Women's strawweight Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza -235 Robert Whittaker +180 Middleweight Jeremy Stephens -235 Renato Moicano +185 Featherweight

You can catch all the action beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Fox through your local cable provider. You can also stream the bouts anywhere from your smart phone or mobile device with the Fox Sports Go app.