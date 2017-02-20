12 numbers to know after Kings trade Cousins to join Davis and the Pelicans

DeMarcus Cousins, unbelievably, is a Pelican. After the blockbuster trade between New Orleans and the Kings on Sunday night, there’s a lot to sort through, a lot of questions to be asked. How will Cousins and Anthony Davis fit together? Can this team make a playoff run? Were the Kings literally intoxicated when they approved this deal? Are there any other franchises we can send to Sacramento to try and make life better for Kings fans?

But there’s also data to sort through. Here are your big numbers to know when it comes to Cousins joining the Pelicans:

53.7: Combined PER of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. Now, PER is a measure of efficiency, as in how productive a player is in his time on the floor. It doesn’t evaluate defense and rewards volume and usage. So these numbers probably won’t hold. But it shows you what putting these two together means. Look, we can talk fit or spacing or whatever else you want, but sometimes, a lot of the time in the NBA, you can just overwhelm teams with talent. And having both of these guys on the floor, given their ability to rebound, pass and score all over, means that on most nights the Pelicans will be able to just run over teams simply with talent. That matters, at least in the regular season.

Minus-4.8: The difference in net points per 100 possessions for Sacramento with Cousins on and off the floor. The Kings were still outscored per possession with Cousins on-court this year, by 2.3 points per 100 possessions, but they were way worse (minus-7.0) with him on the bench. Most notably, they had a 97.7 offensive rating with Cousins on the pine this year. That would make them the worst offense in the league by a significant margin. So, yeah, the Kings are going to be bad.

6.0. How many more 3-pointers DeMarcus Cousins has hit than rookie Buddy Hield this season. Hield was the centerpiece of the trade, as the Kings reportedly believe he has “Steph Curry” potential, an expectation which is both insane and unfair to saddle Hield with. Hield shot 36 percent from 3-point range with the Pelicans, which is fine, even if his overall percentage from the floor was under 40 percent. But the fact that Hield is seen as the centerpiece of this deal for Sacramento, despite an underwhelming rookie season, is part of the very wide array of concerns for the Kings with this trade.

23 and 26. The age of Buddy Hield, right now, on the day of this trade, and the age of DeMarcus Cousins, right now.

Minus-3.1. That’s the Pelicans’ net rating when Davis has shared the floor with Omer Asik this season. That’s the cautionary tale for the Pelicans in all this, and at the heart of it is the question that both provoked this trade and gives pause to whether the experiment will work. (At least in terms of the on-court, non-Cousins-is-a-hothead questions.) For years, the Pelicans have known something about Davis. When he plays center, the Pelicans have been at their best. Their numbers with Davis in smallball units are out of this world. But Davis is more prone to being banged up when he plays center and gets worn down. That’s why they pursued and re-signed both Asik and Alexis Ajinca, to try and cover for Davis. With this trade, theoretically, they get the best of both worlds.

Those lineups either failed because Davis needs to play center to be effective or because Asik and Ajinca are certifiably not good, at least on a starter level. The offense never cracked 103 points per 100 possessions with Davis sharing the floor with either of them, a terrible mark considering Davis’ individual production. So the Pelicans now add an offensive weapon so much better that it solves that problem, and it gives them an opportunity to play both at center splitting time with the bench units. (They should be running full-speed to dump Omer Asik for nothing.)

But if this experiment fails, this issue will be at the heart of it, whether Davis can play effectively next to a 5 while thriving physically at power forward.

$30 million. The approximate number of U.S. dollars that Cousins now misses out on after being unable to sign a Designated Player max extension next year. Players who are traded cannot sign such a deal, so Cousins will have to settle for only making $180 million over five years next summer with the Pelicans. If you’re Cousins, are you angry at the Pelicans for trading for you and taking away that possibility? Or are you solely angry at the Kings for dealing you, after specifically indicating they planned on signing you to such an extension? Something tells me that when Cousins plays the Kings next, he might take it personally and take that loss of income out on them.

70.6 and 56.8. Those are the percentages of post-ups where Cousins and Davis respectively post-up on the left block as opposed to the right. Now, both players average less than 16 percent of the time in post-up situations, but it does show how there could be some redundancy there. The good news is that both are gifted high-low passers and as they develop chemistry, they’ll be able to exploit whichever one of them is defended in a mismatch. Cousins is second in the league in post touches at 10.5 per game, Davis is tied for fourth with 7.0 per game. They can both operate high and low, and that interchangeability could matter.

2.5. The number of games the Kings lead the Sixers by in the standings. Why does this matter? Because the Kings, in full King-dom, traded Nik Stauskas and swap rights this season along with an unprotected 2019 pick for the cap space to sign Rajon Rondo and Kosta Koufos. Read that sentence again. The Kings also had traded a protected first to the Bulls. So if the pick lands between 11 and 30, it goes to the Bulls. If their pick lands above the Sixers, the Sixers can swap with them. Oh, and if the Pelicans miss the playoffs despite adding Cousins, but win the lottery or land top three? They keep the pick. This trade just gets better the more you look at it. Unless you’re a Kings fan.

9.0: The number of games that the Pelicans trail the No. 7 seed Thunder in the standings. So even if the Thunder went 8-17 to finish the year, the Pelicans would have to go 18-7 just to beat them out because the tiebreaker belonging to OKC. The highest the Pelicans realistically finish this season is eighth.

3.0: The number of eyebrows between the most dominant frontcourt combination in the NBA.