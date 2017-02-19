NBA 3-Point Contest 2017: Participants, date, time, online, TV channel, live stream

Will Klay Thompson repeat as champion?

The NBA’s best shooters will be out in full force, showing off their skills for the crowd. The second event of All-Star Saturday night is the always-entertaining 3-point shootout. Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is looking to repeat, but he’ll face tough competition from players like Nick Young and Kyrie Irving.

Here’s handy list of the participants competing in the Three-Point Contest and a guide on how to watch or stream the event:

How to Watch

  • What: Three-Point Contest
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET (second event of the night)
  • Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
  • TV: TNT
  • Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue

Three-Point Contest

Here is the format for the event via the NBA:

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition in which five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four orange balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special “all money ball” rack, which each participant can place at any of the five shooting locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points.

The players have one minute to shoot as many as the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.

Participants

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories