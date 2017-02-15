NBA All-Star Game Lineup 2017: Rosters, starters and reserves
Here's who playing in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
The 66th NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. The Western Conference team has won the past two editions and Thunder star Russell Westbrook has taken home MVP honors in both of those exhibitions.
Here are the full All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences:
Eastern Conference
Starters:
Reserves:
Western Conference
Starters:
Reserves:
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Magic wants to be Lakers' head honcho
Johnson wants to be the head honcho of the franchise
-
How to watch: All-Star 3-point contest
Will Klay Thompson repeat as champion?
-
NBA Rising Stars Challenge rosters
How to watch some of the NBA's best young players over All-Star Weekend
-
Knicks, Lakers, Warriors most valuable
Due to its recent success, Golden State's franchise value has skyrocketed
-
Warriors vs. Kings: How to watch
Can Sacramento beat Golden State for the second straight time?
-
2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre