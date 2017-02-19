2017 NBA All-Star Game Rosters: Lineup, starters and reserves

Here are the players in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game

You won’t care much about the All-Star Game if you don’t know who’s playing. The 66th NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, and will take place at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. The Western Conference team has won the past two editions and Thunder star Russell Westbrook has taken home MVP honors in both of those exhibitions.

Here are the full All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences:

Eastern Conference

Starters:

Kyrie Irving PG / Cleveland Cavaliers
DeMar DeRozan SG / Toronto Raptors
LeBron James SF / Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo SF / Milwaukee Bucks
Jimmy Butler SF / Chicago Bulls

Reserves:

Isaiah Thomas PG / Boston Celtics
John Wall PG / Washington Wizards
Kevin Love PF / Cleveland Cavaliers (*Injured - Not playing)
Kyle Lowry PG / Toronto Raptors
Paul George SF / Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker PG / Charlotte Hornets
Paul Millsap PF / Atlanta Hawks
Carmelo Anthony SF / New York Knicks (*Injury replacement for Kevin Love)

Western Conference

Starters:

Stephen Curry PG / Golden St. Warriors
James Harden SG / Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant SF / Golden St. Warriors
Kawhi Leonard SF / San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis PF / New Orleans Pelicans

Reserves:

Russell Westbrook PG / Oklahoma City Thunder
Klay Thompson SG / Golden St. Warriors
Draymond Green PF / Golden St. Warriors
DeMarcus Cousins PF / Sacramento Kings
Marc Gasol C / Memphis Grizzlies
DeAndre Jordan C / L.A. Clippers Clippers
Gordon Hayward SF / Utah Jazz
