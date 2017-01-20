2017 NBA All-Star Game starters voting results: Steph Curry over Westbrook

The NBA is set to announce the starters Thursday night for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, but word started to leak early of the selections.

Headlining the drama is Stephen Curry making it over Russell Westbrook . James Harden is the other West guard, reportedly. Kevin Durant was selected as well in the West. In the East, DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors was selected to one of the guard spots. Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics was not selected.

Sources: Stephen Curry and James Harden will be the starting backcourt for the Western Conference for next month's All-Star Game. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 19, 2017

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was voted in as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, league sources told ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2017

The full rosters, according to ESPN, are:

EAST

Kyrie Irving , Cleveland Cavaliers

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

LeBron James , Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler , Chicago Bulls

WEST

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard , San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis , New Orleans Pelicans