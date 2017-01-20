2017 NBA All-Star Game starters voting results: Steph Curry over Westbrook
Warriors send two players to New Orleans, while Cavaliers send LeBron and Kyrie
The NBA is set to announce the starters Thursday night for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, but word started to leak early of the selections.
Headlining the drama is Stephen Curry making it over Russell Westbrook . James Harden is the other West guard, reportedly. Kevin Durant was selected as well in the West. In the East, DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors was selected to one of the guard spots. Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics was not selected.
Sources: Stephen Curry and James Harden will be the starting backcourt for the Western Conference for next month's All-Star Game.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 19, 2017
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was voted in as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter, league sources told ESPN.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 19, 2017
The full rosters, according to ESPN, are:
EAST
Kyrie Irving , Cleveland Cavaliers
DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
LeBron James , Cleveland Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo , Milwaukee Bucks
Jimmy Butler , Chicago Bulls
WEST
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Kawhi Leonard , San Antonio Spurs
Anthony Davis , New Orleans Pelicans
