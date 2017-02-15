NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2017: Date, time, participants, how to watch, TV channel, live stream
The bigs vs. the smalls go head-to-head in the Skills Challenge
While events like the Rising Stars Challenge, All-Star Celebrity Game and the actual game on Sunday are always entertaining, the main focus of NBA All-Star weekend is on Saturday night when the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest take place.
The Skills Challenge is the first event on All-Star Saturday night. Two players will compete against each other on an identical obstacle-styled course. The quickest to finish the course advances to the next round. Players are paired in head-to-head matchups in each of the three rounds.
Similar to last year, the head-to-head pairings will feature a big man going up against a guard or wing player. This year though, there will be a brand new champion as reigning champ Karl-Anthony Towns opted not to compete.
Here’s how you can watch or stream the event, and a handy list of the participants competing in the Taco Bells Skills challenge:
How to Watch
- What: Skills Challenge
- When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue
Participants
