NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2017: How to watch, date, time, participants, TV, live stream
The bigs vs. the smalls go head-to-head in the Skills Challenge
While events like the Rising Stars Challenge, All-Star Celebrity Game and the actual game on Sunday are always entertaining, the main focus of NBA All-Star weekend is on Saturday night when the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest take place.
The Skills Challenge is the first event on All-Star Saturday night. Two players will compete against each other on an identical obstacle-styled course. The quickest to finish the course advances to the next round. Players are paired in head-to-head matchups in each of the three rounds.
Similar to last year, the head-to-head pairings will feature a big man going up against a guard or wing player. This year though, there will be a brand new champion as reigning champ Karl-Anthony Towns opted not to compete.
Here’s how you can watch or stream the event, and a handy list of the participants competing in the Taco Bells Skills challenge:
How to Watch
- What: Skills Challenge
- When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue
Participants
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Dray: Dolan has 'slave-master mentality'
Dray doesn't hold his tongue -- as usual -- on what's going on with the Knicks owner and former...
-
Klay says Warriors deserve 4 All-Stars
Of course Thompson would pick his teammates over anybody else
-
Magic wants to be Lakers' head honcho
Johnson wants to be the head honcho of the franchise
-
Complete rosters for All-Star Game
Here's who playing in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
-
How to watch: All-Star 3-point contest
Will Klay Thompson repeat as champion?
-
NBA Rising Stars Challenge rosters
How to watch some of the NBA's best young players over All-Star Weekend
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre