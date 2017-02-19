2017 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: Date, time, events, stream, TV channel
A complete schedule of all the events for NBA All-Star Weekend
All-Star Saturday Night is in the books, but there’s still a huge day ahead of us on Sunday. The annual celebration of the game’s best players, dunkers and shooters is always one of the highlights of the NBA season. Since there are a lot of events jam-packed into one weekend, we’ve put together a schedule to make sure you don’t miss a thing.
Here is the complete schedule events for 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:
*All times Eastern (ET)
Saturday, Feb. 18
11 a.m. - Hall of Fame Announcement
12 p.m. - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)
2:30 p.m. - NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire (NBA TV)
7 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver media availability (NBA TV)
8 p.m. - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (Participants, how to watch)
- JBL Three-Point Contest (Participants, how to watch)
- Verizon Slam Dunk (Participants, how to watch)
Sunday, Feb. 19
11 a.m. - NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET)
8 p.m. - 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT) (Rosters, how to watch)
