2017 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: Date, time, events, TV channel, stream
A complete list of events during NBA All-Star Weekend
New Orleans is going to be rocking this weekend. It seems like the season just started, but NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching. The annual celebration of the game’s best players, dunkers and shooters is always one of the highlights of the NBA season.
Since there are a lot of events jam-packed into one weekend, we’ve put together a schedule to make sure you don’t miss a thing.
Here is the complete schedule events for 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:
*All times Eastern (ET)
Friday, Feb. 17
10:30 a.m. - BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge Practice (NBA TV)
12 p.m. - All-Star media availability (NBA TV)
7 p.m. - NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m. - BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge (TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 18
11 a.m. - Hall of Fame Announcement
12 p.m. - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)
2:30 p.m. - NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire (NBA TV)
7 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver media availability (NBA TV)
8 p.m. - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (first event)
- JBL Three-Point Contest (second event)
- Verizon Slam Dunk (third event)
Sunday, Feb. 19
11 a.m. - NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET)
8 p.m. - 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT)
