2017 All-Star NBA Celebrity Game: Rosters, date, time, how to watch, live stream, TV
Here's who will be playing in the All-Star Celebrity Game, and how to watch it
These players are used to the bright lights, but not exactly like this. Debuting in 2003, the celebrity game has been a staple at All-Star weekend ever since. However despite its 14-year tenure, the celebrity game is such a minor part of the weekend’s festivities that it doesn’t even take place at the host arena. The All-Star game is being played at the home of the New Orleans Pelicans, Smoothie King Arena. The celebrity game, on the other hand, is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
How to Watch
What: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2017
When: Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
TV: ESPN
Online, connected devices: Watch ESPN App, Sling, Playstation Vue
Rosters
Michael Smith’s West Team
Miles Brown (actor)
Tom Cavanagh (actor)
Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner)
Baron Davis (NBA legend)
Andy Grammer (recording artist)
Jiang Jinfu (actor, model)
Anthony Mackie (actor)
Romeo Miller (actor, recording artist)
Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian)
Master P (actor, recording artist)
Candace Parker (Los Angeles Sparks)
Aarón Sánchez (celebrity chef)
Coaches:
Michael Smith (ESPN host)
Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)
Rocsi Diaz (television personality)
Jemele Hill’s East Team
Brandon Armstrong (former NBA D-League player and social media star)
Win Butler (musician)
Nick Cannon (actor, recording artist)
Rachel DeMita (NBA2K TV personality)
Ansel Elgort (actor, recording artist)
Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks owner)
Caleb McLaughlin (actor)
Peter Rosenberg (media personality)
Oscar Schmidt (Basketball legend)
Lindsay Whalen (WNBA player)
Jason Williams (NBA legend)
Kris Wu (recording artist)
Coaches:
Jemele Hill (ESPN host)
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)
Fat Joe (recording artist)
