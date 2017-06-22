2017 NBA Draft: Digging into metrics for 8 quick stats on projected first-rounders

With the NBA Draft coming right up, here are some significant metric to consider as your team makes its selections.

1. Fultz: 93rd percentile for pick and roll, 69th percentile for spot-up shooting

The biggest reason Markelle Fultz is considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick is his versatility, quantified by Synergy Sports. Fultz was very good operating in the pick and roll, a skill few college players have because they play in it. But Fultz spent the majority of his time in pick-and-roll sets, via Synergy and had a 1.011 points per possession mark, with a 58 percent effective field goal percentage.

He also was in the 70th percentile in catch-and-shoot situations with a 56.7 percent effective field goal percentage. He can play on or off ball with equal efficiency, which is big in today's NBA.

2. Lonzo Ball's efficiency was through the roof

Factoring assists, Ball had a 1.529 points per possession mark on his plays in the half court last season. That's counting turnovers, shots and passes for assists and is in the 99.9 percentile of all NCAA players last season. No one was better. Ball's only blemish was a 15.5 percent turnover rate in transition. He was in the 97th percentile on jump shots, 96th in isolation plays and 99th in shots off the dribble. He's known as a playmaker and the metrics speak well for what Ball can be offensively.

3. Jayson Tatum may not be ready for small-ball four

There's a lot of talk about what position Tatum will play. He looks like a traditional small forward, but in the modern NBA, small-ball four may be a better fit. However, Tatum's defensive profile is surprisingly stout. He sported a sub-100 defensive rating, and his defensive box-score plus-minus isn't bad, either. Overall, he landed in the 87th percentile defensively on Synergy Sports.

But Tatum did have one blemish. He gave up 36 points on 37 post-up possessions, which is even more alarming against college athletes. It may take a few years before Tatum has the strength and skill to handle guarding power forwards.

4. Jonathan Isaac looks like the real deal

Isaac's profile had a top-25 block percentage among players with at least 200 minutes. He finished with a 55 percent effective field goal percentage on catch-and-shoot opportunities. The combo forward who can protect the rim and shoot is what every GM is trying to find.

5. Wingspan is a big deal

Did you know Tatum has a 6-foot-11 wingspan? Blake Griffin is at 7-foot. Despite being smaller (Tatum is 6-8, Griffin 6-10), Tatum essentially has the same wingspan. That's a big deal. Josh Jackson is the same height as Tatum and has a 6-9.75 wingspan. Guys with short wingspans who aren't massive inside struggle with defense on the perimeter.

Aside from Fultz and Ball, guards in this draft are pretty short on wingspan. That should be considered because we've seen smaller guards struggle defensively, even if several in this draft project as great defenders.

6. Post defense is all over the place

Tatum was in the 23rd percentile in defending the post last year. Isaac, with his length and athleticism, was in the 17th percentile. The player in the projected top 10 first-rounders who was the best? Jackson was 84th percentile, allowing only 34.8 percent shooting in the post.

While post-up isn't as significant now in the NBA, it's notable that Jackson -- projected by some as a stretch four -- seems like he can hang inside.

7. There's great value at shooting guard

Teams want shooters who don't need the ball and this draft has a bunch. Malik Monk had a 1.0 points per possession mark (69th percentile) coming off screens at Kentucky. He's good overall offensively, but great off the ball, and that's valuable.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell wasn't as good coming off screens, but great as a spot-up weapon. These guards aren't as ball dominant as we've seen in prior years for two guards, and that's helpful.

8. Luke Kennard's defense doesn't look bad on paper

There are concerns with Kennard's size and athleticism on defense, but his Synergy numbers (75th percentile) were good outside of pick-and-roll defense. His defensive wins shares were low, and his defensive rating (104.4) was a little high. There's enough to validate concerns but also enough to think an effective system can be built around him.