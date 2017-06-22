2017 NBA Draft Grades: Celtics get an A for selecting Jayson Tatum at No. 3
The Celtics took Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft
With the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected small forward Jayson Tatum out of Duke.
- Draft Tracker: Round 1
Boston Celtics
Scouting Report
Will Tatum become a No. 1 option for a good team? Don't think so. Could he become a second third option for a team that could contend for a championship? Yep. He's a high-character, high-floor kid, perhaps not a foundational piece but the type of guy who could round out a team that already has some talent.
Reid Forgrave's draft grade
Perfect fit. Celtics need scorer to take pressure off IT4. Tatum's most advanced scorer in draft.
Tatum is arguably the most polished, NBA-ready wing in the draft. He'll fit in nicely on a Celtics team that's ready to compete for an Eastern Conference title right now. Tatum will be able to score immediately in the NBA, and Brad Stevens will be able to ease him into the system slowly thanks to the team's depth.quick few lines on the fit
