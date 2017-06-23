2017 NBA Draft Grades: Final report cards and breakdown for each and every pick

See who nailed it and who whiffed as we grade every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft

The 2017 NBA Draft is in the books, and 60 players will get their shot at being NBA stars. All draft picks aren't created equal, however, so we've graded every single selection

Some teams hit home runs and some teams, well, they completely missed the mark. Here is the complete list of grades for every draft pick in the 2017 NBA Draft

Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2.

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 1
1 A

Sixers select: Markelle Fultz , PG, Washington Huskies

The Process is complete. Philadelphia 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.

2 A

Los Angeles Lakers select: Lonzo Ball , PG, UCLA Bruins

Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.

3 A

Boston Celtics select: Jayson Tatum , SF, Duke Blue Devils

Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.

4 A-

Phoenix Suns select: Josh Jackson , SF, Kansas Jayhawks

High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.

5 A

Sacramento Kings select: De'Aaron Fox , PG, Kentucky Wildcats

Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.

6 A

Magic select: Jonathan Isaac , SF, Florida State Seminoles

Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.

7 A-

Minnesota Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen , PF, Arizona Wildcats

TRADED TO Chicago Bulls : Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?

8 B

New York Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International

Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?

9 B

Dallas Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr. , PG, NC State Wolfpack

Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken!

10 B+

Kings select: Zach Collins , C, Gonzaga Bulldogs

WILL BE TRADED TO Portland Trail Blazers : Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.

11 A-

Charlotte Hornets select: Malik Monk , PG, Kentucky

Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.

12 A

Pistons select: Luke Kennard , SG, Duke

Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter - he's a scorer. Fits need

13 A-

Denver Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell , SG, Louisville Cardinals

WILL BE TRADED TO Utah Jazz : One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard.

14 B-

Miami Heat select: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo, C, Kentucky

First surprise pick of draft. High upside -- if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player. 

15 C+

Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson , SF, North Carolina Tar Heels

WILL BE TRADED TO KINGS: Elite mid-range shooter -- in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside.

16 A-

Bulls select: Justin Patton , C, Creighton Bluejays

WILL BE TRADED TO TIMBERWOLVES: I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick. 

17 B+

Milwaukee Bucks select: D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan

A late-blooming stretch four. He can really shoot it, and plays decent D. 

18 C+

Indiana Pacers select: TJ Leaf , PF, UCLA

A solid stretch four. A bit of an overdraft here. Nice athlete, nice shooter, not elite.

19 A-

Atlanta Hawks select: John Collins , PF, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

One of most efficient scorers in college, and one of the most improved players. Needs to add a jump shot, but this is a steal.

20 A

Trail Blazers select: Harry Giles , PF, Duke

WILL BE TRADED TO KINGS: The biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid . Could be mini-KG, could never play a game.

21 B+

Oklahoma City Thunder select: Terrance Ferguson, SG, INTL

One of prettiest shooting strokes in draft. Elite size/athleticism for a shooting guard. 

22 B+

Nets select: Jarrett Allen , C, Texas Longhorns

Huge potential in athletic big man. Has the measurables; can he develop a better offensive game?

23 A

Toronto Raptors select: OG Anunoby , SF, Indiana Hoosiers

The Draymond Green of this draft. So versatile on D, needs develop on O. Injury troubles is why he slipped. 

24 B-

Jazz select: Tyler Lydon , SF, Syracuse Orange

WILL BE TRADED TO NUGGETS: A stretch four who can really shoot it. Will play a role in the league.

25 B-

Magic select: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, International

WILL BE TRADED TO 76ERS: Pure upside here. Long-term play. If he can develop an outside shot, this will be a nice pick.  

26 A

Trail Blazers select: Caleb Swanigan , PF, Purdue Boilermakers

Inspiring story, and an inspired basketball player. Elite rebounder in college, knows role in NBA.

27 A-

Nets select: Kyle Kuzma , SF, Utah Utes

WILL BE TRADED TO LAKERS: Great athlete. Can do a bit of everything on court. At this point of the draft this is an excellent pick.

28 B+

Lakers select: Tony Bradley , PF, UNC

WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: Bradley is huge but not a great athlete. A high motor guy who is efficient around the rim. 

29 A-

San Antonio Spurs select: Derrick White , PG, Colorado Buffaloes

Best story in draft. From D-II to D-I to first round. Tough old-school point guard, good size.

30 A

Jazz select: Josh Hart , SG, Villanova Wildcats

WILL BE TRADED TO LAKERS: Love this pick. Hart a winner who can do it all: Shoot, rebound, defense. He is the Malcolm Brogdon of this draft. 

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 2
31 B

Hornets select: Frank Jackson , SG, Duke

WILL BE TRADED TO New Orleans Pelicans : Good athlete, he can shoot, but is coming off foot surgery. Nice PG prospect after trading Frazier.

32 B

Suns select: Davon Reed, SG, Miami

Great size on the wing, has potential as a nice '3-and-D' guy

33 B-

Magic select: Wesley Iwundu , SF, Kansas State Wildcats

Prototypical NBA body, versatile offensive player.

34 A-

Kings select: Frank Mason III , PG, Kansas

Wooden Award winner last season at Kansas. Undersized but can really shoot it from outside.

35 B+

Magic select: Ivan Rabb , PF, California Golden Bears

WILL BE TRADED TO Memphis Grizzlies : Could have been lottery pick last year but went back to school. Great rebounder. 

36 A-

Sixers select: Jonah Bolden , PF, International

From Australia, played at UCLA and in Serbia. Very interesting stretch-four prospect.

37 A-

Celtics select: Semi Ojeleye , SF, SMU Mustangs

Surprised he dropped this far. Versatile offensive player. Could be a steal for Boston.

38 A

Bulls select: Jordan Bell , PF, Oregon Ducks

WILL BE TRADED TO Golden State Warriors : Great move by the Warriors to jump into the fray and get Bell. Lots of potential on defensive end.

39 B

76ers select: Jawun Evans , PG, Oklahoma State Cowboys

WILL BE TRADED TO Los Angeles Clippers : Undersized but strong and versatile point guard. Will have a great tutor in Chris Paul

40 B-

Pelicans select: Dwayne Bacon , SG, Florida State

Has NBA size on the wing but will have to improve his jumper.

41 B+

Hawks select: Tyler Dorsey , SG, Oregon

Had an incredible NCAA Tournament. Can really shoot it from 3-point range.

42 B+

Jazz select: Thomas Bryant , PF, Indiana

WILL BE TRADED TO LAKERS: Impressive 7-6 wingspan, will get to work on the offensive glass. Nice pickup for the Lakers. 

43 B

Houston Rockets select: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, International

Just turned 19. A true 7-footer, he's probably a draft and stash guy. Check back in a few years. 

44 B

Knicks select: Damyean Dotson, SF, Houston Cougars

Shot the lights out last year at Houston. That's where he'll make his living if he sticks with the Knicks. 

45 B

Rockets select: Dillon Brooks , SF, Oregon

Pac-12 player of the year is strong and versatile offensive player.

46 B

Bucks select: Sterling Brown , SG, SMU

Very strong, should be able to play multiple positions. Had a strong senior season for SMU.

47 C

Pacers select: Ike Anigbogu , PF, UCLA

Has all the physical tools, but his stock dropped quite far due to concerns about his medical testing. 

48 A-

Bucks select: Sindarius Thornwell , SG, South Carolina Gamecocks

WILL BE TRADED TO CLIPPERS: Physical, versatile defender. Should be able to contribute right away. Love this kid.

49 B-

Nuggets select: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Interantional

Another Mega Leks product. Probably stays in Europe next year. Interesting frontcourt prospect. 

50 B

Sixers select: Mathias Lessort, PF, International

Coming off a solid season in France. Impressive athlete and plays with a lot of energy 

51 B

Nuggets select: Monte Morris , PG, Iowa State Cyclones

Very solid and seasoned point guard. Plays under control and doesn't make many mistakes. 

52 B

Pelicans select: Edmond Sumner , PG, Xavier Musketeers

WILL BE TRADED TO PACERS: Quick and athletic, with great size at the point guard position, but coming off a torn ACL.

53 B+

Celtics select: Kadeem Allen , PG, Arizona

Big and strong point guard, can defend at a high level on the perimeter. 

54 B

Suns select: Alec Peters , PF, Valparaiso Crusaders

Senior season at Valpo cut short by stress fracture, can really stretch the floor at 6-9.

55 B-

Jazz select: Nigel Williams-Goss , SG, Gonzaga

Good size, can run a team, takes care of the ball.

56 B

Celtics select: Jabari Bird , SG, California

Played with Jaylen Brown at Cal, strong shooter from the outside.

57 C

Nets select: Aleksandar Vezenkov, PF, International

Draft-and-stash stretch-four prospect played with Barcelona in Spain. Check back in a few years. 

58 C

Knicks select: Ognjen Jaramaz, PG, International

Yet another Mega Leks prospect. Good size for a point guard. Not sure if he has an NBA future. 

59 C+

Spurs select: Jaron Blossomgame , SF, Clemson Tigers

Has the size and athleticism on the wing, needs to develop his jumper. I'll trust the Spurs. 

60 C+

Hawks select: Alpha Kaba, PF, International

Mega Leks again. Kaba isn't super skilled, but has all the physical tools at 6-10 with a 7-5 wingspan. 

