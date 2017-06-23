2017 NBA Draft Grades: Final report cards and breakdown for each and every pick
The 2017 NBA Draft is in the books, and 60 players will get their shot at being NBA stars. All draft picks aren't created equal, however, so we've graded every single selection
Some teams hit home runs and some teams, well, they completely missed the mark. Here is the complete list of grades for every draft pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2.
|1
|A
Sixers select: Markelle Fultz , PG, Washington Huskies
The Process is complete. Philadelphia 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.
|2
|A
Los Angeles Lakers select: Lonzo Ball , PG, UCLA Bruins
Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.
|3
|A
Boston Celtics select: Jayson Tatum , SF, Duke Blue Devils
Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.
|4
|A-
Phoenix Suns select: Josh Jackson , SF, Kansas Jayhawks
High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.
|5
|A
Sacramento Kings select: De'Aaron Fox , PG, Kentucky Wildcats
Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.
|6
|A
Magic select: Jonathan Isaac , SF, Florida State Seminoles
Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.
|7
|A-
Minnesota Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen , PF, Arizona Wildcats
TRADED TO Chicago Bulls : Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?
|8
|B
New York Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International
Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?
|9
|B
Dallas Mavericks
select:
Dennis Smith Jr.
, PG,
NC State Wolfpack
|10
|B+
Kings select: Zach Collins , C, Gonzaga Bulldogs
WILL BE TRADED TO Portland Trail Blazers : Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.
|11
|A-
Charlotte Hornets select: Malik Monk , PG, Kentucky
Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.
|12
|A
Pistons select:
Luke Kennard
, SG, Duke
|13
|A-
Denver Nuggets
select:
Donovan Mitchell
, SG,
Louisville Cardinals
|14
|B-
Miami Heat
select: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo, C, Kentucky
|15
|C+
Trail Blazers select:
Justin Jackson
, SF,
North Carolina Tar Heels
|16
|A-
Bulls select:
Justin Patton
, C,
Creighton Bluejays
|17
|B+
Milwaukee Bucks
select: D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan
|18
|C+
Indiana Pacers
select:
TJ Leaf
, PF, UCLA
|19
|A-
Atlanta Hawks
select:
John Collins
, PF,
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|20
|A
Trail Blazers select:
Harry Giles
, PF, Duke
|21
|B+
Oklahoma City Thunder
select: Terrance Ferguson, SG, INTL
|22
|B+
Nets select:
Jarrett Allen
, C,
Texas Longhorns
|23
|A
Toronto Raptors
select:
OG Anunoby
, SF,
Indiana Hoosiers
|24
|B-
Jazz select:
Tyler Lydon
, SF,
Syracuse Orange
|25
|B-
Magic select: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, International
|26
|A
Trail Blazers select:
Caleb Swanigan
, PF,
Purdue Boilermakers
|27
|A-
Nets select:
Kyle Kuzma
, SF,
Utah Utes
|28
|B+
Lakers select:
Tony Bradley
, PF, UNC
|29
|A-
San Antonio Spurs
select:
Derrick White
, PG,
Colorado Buffaloes
|30
|A
Jazz select:
Josh Hart
, SG,
Villanova Wildcats
|31
|B
Hornets select:
Frank Jackson
, SG, Duke
|32
|B
Suns select: Davon Reed, SG, Miami
|33
|B-
Magic select:
Wesley Iwundu
, SF,
Kansas State Wildcats
|34
|A-
Kings select:
Frank Mason III
, PG, Kansas
|35
|B+
Magic select:
Ivan Rabb
, PF,
California Golden Bears
|36
|A-
Sixers select:
Jonah Bolden
, PF, International
|37
|A-
Celtics select:
Semi Ojeleye
, SF,
SMU Mustangs
|38
|A
Bulls select:
Jordan Bell
, PF,
Oregon Ducks
|39
|B
76ers select:
Jawun Evans
, PG,
Oklahoma State Cowboys
|40
|B-
Pelicans select:
Dwayne Bacon
, SG, Florida State
|41
|B+
Hawks select:
Tyler Dorsey
, SG, Oregon
|42
|B+
Jazz select:
Thomas Bryant
, PF, Indiana
|43
|B
Houston Rockets
select: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, International
|44
|B
Knicks select: Damyean Dotson, SF,
Houston Cougars
|45
|B
Rockets select:
Dillon Brooks
, SF, Oregon
|46
|B
Bucks select:
Sterling Brown
, SG, SMU
|47
|C
Pacers select:
Ike Anigbogu
, PF, UCLA
|48
|A-
Bucks select:
Sindarius Thornwell
, SG,
South Carolina Gamecocks
|49
|B-
Nuggets select: Vlatko Cancar, SF, Interantional
|50
|B
Sixers select: Mathias Lessort, PF, International
|51
|B
Nuggets select:
Monte Morris
, PG,
Iowa State Cyclones
|52
|B
Pelicans select:
Edmond Sumner
, PG,
Xavier Musketeers
|53
|B+
Celtics select:
Kadeem Allen
, PG, Arizona
|54
|B
Suns select:
Alec Peters
, PF,
Valparaiso Crusaders
|55
|B-
Jazz select:
Nigel Williams-Goss
, SG, Gonzaga
|56
|B
Celtics select:
Jabari Bird
, SG, California
|57
|C
Nets select: Aleksandar Vezenkov, PF, International
|58
|C
Knicks select: Ognjen Jaramaz, PG, International
|59
|C+
Spurs select:
Jaron Blossomgame
, SF,
Clemson Tigers
|60
|C+
Hawks select: Alpha Kaba, PF, International
