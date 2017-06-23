2017 NBA Draft Grades: Final report cards and breakdown for each and every pick

1 A

Sixers select: Markelle Fultz , PG, Washington Huskies The Process is complete. Philadelphia 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.

2 A

Los Angeles Lakers select: Lonzo Ball , PG, UCLA Bruins Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.

3 A

Boston Celtics select: Jayson Tatum , SF, Duke Blue Devils Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.

4 A-

Phoenix Suns select: Josh Jackson , SF, Kansas Jayhawks High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.

5 A

Sacramento Kings select: De'Aaron Fox , PG, Kentucky Wildcats Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.

6 A

Magic select: Jonathan Isaac , SF, Florida State Seminoles Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.

7 A-

Minnesota Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen , PF, Arizona Wildcats TRADED TO Chicago Bulls : Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?

8 B

New York Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?

9 B

Dallas Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr. , PG, NC State Wolfpack



Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken!

10 B+

Kings select: Zach Collins , C, Gonzaga Bulldogs WILL BE TRADED TO Portland Trail Blazers : Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.

11 A-

Charlotte Hornets select: Malik Monk , PG, Kentucky Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.

12 A

Pistons select: Luke Kennard , SG, Duke



Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter - he's a scorer. Fits need

13 A-

Denver Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell , SG, Louisville Cardinals



WILL BE TRADED TO Utah Jazz : One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard.

14 B-

Miami Heat select: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo, C, Kentucky



First surprise pick of draft. High upside -- if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player.

15 C+

Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson , SF, North Carolina Tar Heels



WILL BE TRADED TO KINGS: Elite mid-range shooter -- in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside.

16 A-

Bulls select: Justin Patton , C, Creighton Bluejays



WILL BE TRADED TO TIMBERWOLVES: I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick.

17 B+

Milwaukee Bucks select: D.J. Wilson, PF, Michigan



A late-blooming stretch four. He can really shoot it, and plays decent D.

18 C+

Indiana Pacers select: TJ Leaf , PF, UCLA



A solid stretch four. A bit of an overdraft here. Nice athlete, nice shooter, not elite.

19 A-

Atlanta Hawks select: John Collins , PF, Wake Forest Demon Deacons



One of most efficient scorers in college, and one of the most improved players. Needs to add a jump shot, but this is a steal.

20 A

Trail Blazers select: Harry Giles , PF, Duke



WILL BE TRADED TO KINGS: The biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid . Could be mini-KG, could never play a game.

21 B+

Oklahoma City Thunder select: Terrance Ferguson, SG, INTL



One of prettiest shooting strokes in draft. Elite size/athleticism for a shooting guard.

22 B+

Nets select: Jarrett Allen , C, Texas Longhorns



Huge potential in athletic big man. Has the measurables; can he develop a better offensive game?

23 A

Toronto Raptors select: OG Anunoby , SF, Indiana Hoosiers



The Draymond Green of this draft. So versatile on D, needs develop on O. Injury troubles is why he slipped.

24 B-

Jazz select: Tyler Lydon , SF, Syracuse Orange



WILL BE TRADED TO NUGGETS: A stretch four who can really shoot it. Will play a role in the league.

25 B-

Magic select: Anzejs Pasecniks, C, International



WILL BE TRADED TO 76ERS: Pure upside here. Long-term play. If he can develop an outside shot, this will be a nice pick.

26 A

Trail Blazers select: Caleb Swanigan , PF, Purdue Boilermakers



Inspiring story, and an inspired basketball player. Elite rebounder in college, knows role in NBA.

27 A-

Nets select: Kyle Kuzma , SF, Utah Utes



WILL BE TRADED TO LAKERS: Great athlete. Can do a bit of everything on court. At this point of the draft this is an excellent pick.

28 B+

Lakers select: Tony Bradley , PF, UNC



WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: Bradley is huge but not a great athlete. A high motor guy who is efficient around the rim.

29 A-

San Antonio Spurs select: Derrick White , PG, Colorado Buffaloes



Best story in draft. From D-II to D-I to first round. Tough old-school point guard, good size.

30 A