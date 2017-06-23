2017 NBA Draft Grades: Knicks get a B for selecting Frank Ntilinkina at No. 8

With the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected point guard Frank Ntilinkina out of France.

With some patience Ntilikina could end up as one of the top-tier players in this draft. But don't expect it to happen immediately. Adding strength will be key, as well as a more consistent shot.

Reid Forgrave's draft grade: B

Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?

Some think that Ntilinkina would have been a top-five pick if he had played at an American college. A long and athletic 6-foot-5, point guard, he'll give the Knicks a young piece to put alongside Kristaps Porzingis (if they don't trade him) as New York plans for the future.