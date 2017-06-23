2017 NBA Draft Grades: Knicks get a B for selecting Frank Ntilinkina at No. 8
The Knicks drafted Frank Ntilinkina with the eighth pick of the draft
With the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected point guard Frank Ntilinkina out of France.
- Draft Tracker: Round 1
New York Knicks
Scouting report
With some patience Ntilikina could end up as one of the top-tier players in this draft. But don't expect it to happen immediately. Adding strength will be key, as well as a more consistent shot.
Reid Forgrave's draft grade: B
Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?
Some think that Ntilinkina would have been a top-five pick if he had played at an American college. A long and athletic 6-foot-5, point guard, he'll give the Knicks a young piece to put alongside Kristaps Porzingis (if they don't trade him) as New York plans for the future.
-
Report: Jazz trade up for Mitchell
The Jazz traded up to get a scorer in Donovan Mitchell
-
Twitter reacts to Butler-Wolves trade
We didn't have to wait long for the first blockbuster trade of the NBA Draft
-
Grade the Butler trade: Wolves cash in
The Timberwolves get an A+ for this blockbuster trade, while the Bulls get a D-
-
Report: Kings trade down with Blazers
The Kings have traded down for two extra first round picks from the Trail Blazers
-
Lakers must surround Ball with talent
Ball is best with talent around him, and the Lakers look like they're lining it up
-
Lonzo Ball debuts Laker themed sneakers
The shoes were up for sale the moment the No. 2 overall pick was selected
Add a Comment