2017 NBA Draft Grades: Lakers get an A for selecting Lonzo Ball at No. 2
The Lakers gave the Ball family its wish and kept Lonzo in Southern California
With the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected point guard Lonzo Ball out of UCLA.
- Draft Tracker: Round 1
Los Angeles Lakers
Scouting Report
Ball is the most intriguing player in this draft. He's a unique player who will bring an exciting, marketable brand of basketball to wherever he lands. Simply put, he's a winner. A can't-miss type of prospect.
Reid Forgrave's draft grade: A
Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor the next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.
After trading D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers will likely expect Ball to step right in at starting point guard and bring his brand of up-tempo, selfless basketball to Staples Center. Ball will have talent around him with previous lottery picks Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle, giving the Lakers an exciting young core to develop while they wait to see if Paul George will eventually join them.
-
Report: Celtics in talks to get George
The Celtics could be very close to acquiring Paul George, a possible rental, from the Pace...
-
Celtics get an A for picking Tatum at 3
The Celtics took Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft
-
Report: Butler traded to Wolves
Timberwolves are very close to landing the Bulls' two-way guard in a big deal
-
76ers get an A for taking Fultz at No. 1
As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers took the Washington guard with the first overall pick in...
-
Report: Rockets pushing for George trade
The Rockets are still trying to put together a trade for Paul George
-
2017 NBA Draft: Live updating grades
See who nailed it and who whiffed with our grades for every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft
Add a Comment