2017 NBA Draft Grades: Lakers get an A for selecting Lonzo Ball at No. 2

With the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected point guard Lonzo Ball out of UCLA.

Scouting Report

Ball is the most intriguing player in this draft. He's a unique player who will bring an exciting, marketable brand of basketball to wherever he lands. Simply put, he's a winner. A can't-miss type of prospect.

Reid Forgrave's draft grade: A

Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor the next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.

After trading D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers will likely expect Ball to step right in at starting point guard and bring his brand of up-tempo, selfless basketball to Staples Center. Ball will have talent around him with previous lottery picks Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle, giving the Lakers an exciting young core to develop while they wait to see if Paul George will eventually join them.