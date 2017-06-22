2017 NBA Draft Grades: Sixers get an A for selecting Markelle Fultz at No. 1
As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers took the Washington guard with the first overall pick in the draft
With the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected point guard Markelle Fultz out of Washington.
- Draft Tracker: Round 1
Philadelphia 76ers
Scouting Report:
The only thing that gives pause about Fultz is where he chose to go to school, and how that team did. Washington only won nine games. Yes, he was surrounded by a bunch of spare parts. But are you sure you want to spend the top pick in a stacked draft on a guy who only won nine games in his sole college season?
Reid Forgrave's Grade: A
The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.
Fultz joins Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, last year's No. 1 overall pick, to give the Sixers one of the most exciting young cores in the NBA. The Sixers had previously said that Simmons would serve as the de facto point guard once healthy, so it will be interesting to see if Fultz, who has mostly played point guard, shifts to playing off the ball in Philadelphia's system.
