2017 NBA Draft: Josh Jackson says 'it was too late' to work out for Celtics after trade

The Boston Celtics might draft Kansas forward Josh Jackson with the No. 3 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, but because of scheduling issues, he never got a chance to work out with the team.

Jackson told ESPN that he originally didn't work out with the Celtics because he didn't feel they would draft him with the top pick. After they traded down to No. 3, Jackson said there simply wasn't enough time to get to Boston for a workout.

"They did a little bit of moving around with their pick," Jackson said. "I felt like they made it pretty clear who they were going to draft with the No. 1 pick, so I didn't really feel like it was worth either of our times for me to work out with them. But then when they, you know, did the flip and went to No. 3, by then it was too late." Jackson was asked if he was concerned whether the decision to skip a Celtics workout would affect him in Thursday night's NBA draft. "It could, it may or may not," he said. "But like I said before, I'm just happy to be here. Wherever I end up Thursday, I'll be happy."

Before the trade, there were reports that the Celtics were considering taking Jackson with the No. 1 pick over Markelle Fultz, so there's a chance that they could now take him at No. 3. But without a workout, Boston would have to be confident in what they've seen of Jackson from a distance to select him in the draft.

Jayson Tatum, also in contention for the No. 3 pick, worked out with the Celtics on Monday. According to the ESPN report, the Knicks and Bulls are interested in Jackson, but would likely have to trade up in the draft in order to get him.