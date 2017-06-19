2017 NBA Draft: Lakers reportedly have not made guarantee to Lonzo Ball at No. 2

For months, Lonzo Ball has been the projected No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and when the Los Angeles Lakers moved up to the No. 2 pick during the draft lottery, it seemed like fate -- at least that's what LaVar Ball would tell you.

As the draft moves ever closer, however, what seemed like a sure thing has been thrown into doubt. The draft order was shaken up with the blockbuster trade between the Celtics and Sixers, and with the new Paul George news, there are a lot of things up in the air.

Adding to the intrigue, is a new report from Shams Charania that indicates the Lakers have not made any sort of guarantee to Ball at No. 2.

Sources: Lakers front office and Lonzo Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, remain in discussions, but no guarantees made yet for No. 2 pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2017

Ball had a second meeting with the Lakers on Friday with his father LaVar in attendance, and according to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, it was "solid."

The Lakers have other options: They could take Josh Jackson, or perhaps De'Aaron Fox if they still want a point guard. Of course, it's still quite possible Ball ends up with the Lakers after all.