2017 NBA Draft: Live updating grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

See who nailed it and who whiffed with our grades for every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft

Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2 of the 2017 NBA Draft, grading each draft night selection.

REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE LATEST PICKS AND GRADES

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE NBA DRAFT: 2017 NBA DRAFT TRACKER

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 1
1A
Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.
2A
Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.
3A
Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.
4A-
Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.
5A
Kings select: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
Best two-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.
6A
Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State
Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.
7

Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 2
Pick 31

Pick 32

Pick 33

Pick 34

Pick 35

Pick 36

Pick 37

Pick 38

Pick 39

Pick 40

Pick 41

Pick 42

Pick 43

Pick 44

Pick 45

Pick 46

Pick 47

Pick 48

Pick 49

Pick 50

Pick 51

Pick 52

Pick 53

Pick 54

Pick 55

Pick 56

Pick 57

Pick 58

Pick 59

Pick 60

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories