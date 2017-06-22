2017 NBA Draft: Live updating grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2
See who nailed it and who whiffed with our grades for every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft
Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2 of the 2017 NBA Draft, grading each draft night selection.
|1
|A
|Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.
|2
|A
|Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.
|3
|A
|Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.
|4
|A-
|Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.
|5
|A
|Kings select: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
Best two-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.
|6
|A
|Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State
Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.
|7
Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
-
Add a Comment