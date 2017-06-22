2017 NBA Draft: Live updating grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2 of the 2017 NBA Draft, grading each draft night selection.

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 1 1 A Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league. 2 A Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud. 3 A Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft. 4 A- Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet. 5 A Kings select: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Best two-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft. 6 A Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak. 7

Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite? 8



