2017 NBA Draft picks: Complete results, full list of players selected, grades, highlights

The NBA Draft has come to an end. Despite all the rumors and drama entering the draft it ended up being fairly tame. The biggest news of the night was obviously Jimmy Butler being traded to the Timberwolves and that set the tone for many trades throughout the night. However, of the picks actually made none of them were particularly surprising.

The top three went as expected with the 76ers trading up to take the No. 1 pick and the Celtics trading down to No. 3. Philadelphia has taken Markelle Fultz out of Washington at No. 1. The Celtics wound up grabbing Jayson Tatum at No. 3 which some might have considered a reach. Then there's the Lakers, which made Lonzo Ball's wish come true.

2017 NBA Draft full results

76ers: Markelle Fultz (G) - Washington Lakers: Lonzo Ball (G) - UCLA Celtics: Jayson Tatum (F) - Duke Suns: Josh Jackson (F) - Kansas Kings: DeAaron Fox (G) - Kentucky Magic: Jonathan Isaac (F) - Florida State Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (F) - Arizona Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (G) - France Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (G) - NC State Trail Blazers: Zach Collins (F/C) - Gonzaga Hornets: Malik Monk (G) - Kentucky Pistons: Luke Kennard (G) - Duke Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (G) - Louisville Heat: Bam Adebayo (C) - Kentucky Kings: Justin Jackson (F) - UNC Bulls: Justin Patton (C) - Creighton Bucks: DJ Wilson (F/C) - Michigan Pacers: TJ Leaf (F/C) - UCLA Hawks: John Collins (F) - Wake Forest Kings: Harry Giles (F/C) - Duke Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (F) - Australia Nets: Jarrett Allen (C) - Texas Raptors: OG Anunoby (F) - Indiana Nuggets: Tyler Lydon (F) - Syracuse 76ers: Andzejs Pasecniks (C) - Latvia Trail Blazers: Caleb Swanigan (PF) - Purdue Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (F) - Utah Jazz: Tony Bradley (C) - North Carolina Spurs: Derrick White (G) - Colorado Lakers: Josh Hart (G) - Villanova Pelicans: Frank Jackson (PG) - Duke Suns: Davon Reed (SG) - Miami Magic: Wesley Iwundu (SF) - Kansas State Kings: Frank Mason III (PG) - Kansas Grizzlies: Ivan Rabb (PF) - California 76ers: Jonah Bolden (PF) - Australia Celtics: Semi Ojeleye (SF) - SMU Warriors: Jordan Bell (C) - Oregon Clippers: Jawun Evans (PG) - OSU Hornets: Dwayne Bacon (SF) - FSU Hawks: Tyler Dorsey (SG) - Oregon Lakers: Thomas Bryant (C) - Indiana Rockets: Isaiah Hartenstein (C) - Lithuania Knicks: Damyean Dotson (SG) - Oregon Rockets: Dillon Brooks (SF) - Oregon Bucks: Sterling Brown (SG) - SMU Pacers: Ike Anigbogu (C) - UCLA Clippers: Sindarius Thornwell (SG) - South Carolina Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar (SF) - Slovenia 76ers: Mathias Lessort (PF) - France Nuggets: Monte' Morris (PG) - Iowa State Pacers: Edmond Sumner (PG) - Xavier Celtics: Kadeem Allen (SG) - Arizona Suns: Alec Peters (PF) - Valparaiso Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss (PG) - Gonzaga Celtics: Jabari Bird (SG) - California Nets: Aleksandar Vezenkov (PF) - Spain Knicks: Ognjen Jaramaz (PG) - Serbia Spurs: Jaron Blossomgame (SF) - Clemson Hawks: Alpha Kaba (PF) - France

