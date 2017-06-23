2017 NBA Draft picks: Complete results, full list of players selected, highlights, grades

The NBA Draft has come to an end. Despite all the rumors and drama entering the draft it ended up being fairly tame. The biggest news of the night was obviously Jimmy Butler being traded to the Timberwolves and that set the tone for many trades throughout the night. However, of the picks actually made none of them were particularly surprising.

The top three went as expected with the 76ers trading up to take the No. 1 pick and the Celtics trading down to No. 3. Philadelphia has taken Markelle Fultz out of Washington at No. 1. The Celtics wound up grabbing Jayson Tatum at No. 3 which some might have considered a reach. Then there's the Lakers, which made Lonzo Ball's wish come true.  

  1. 76ers: Markelle Fultz (G) - Washington

  2. Lakers: Lonzo Ball (G) - UCLA

  3. Celtics: Jayson Tatum (F) - Duke

  4. Suns: Josh Jackson (F) - Kansas

  5. Kings: DeAaron Fox (G) - Kentucky

  6. Magic: Jonathan Isaac (F) - Florida State

  7. Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (F) - Arizona

  8. Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (G) - France

  9. Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (G) - NC State

  10. Trail Blazers: Zach Collins (F/C) - Gonzaga

  11. Hornets: Malik Monk (G) - Kentucky

  12. Pistons: Luke Kennard (G) - Duke

  13. Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (G) - Louisville

  14. Heat: Bam Adebayo (C) - Kentucky

  15. Kings: Justin Jackson (F) - UNC

  16. Bulls: Justin Patton (C) - Creighton

  17. Bucks: DJ Wilson (F/C) - Michigan

  18. Pacers: TJ Leaf (F/C) - UCLA

  19. Hawks: John Collins (F) - Wake Forest

  20. Kings: Harry Giles (F/C) - Duke

  21. Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (F) - Australia

  22. Nets: Jarrett Allen (C) - Texas

  23. Raptors: OG Anunoby (F) - Indiana

  24. Nuggets: Tyler Lydon (F) - Syracuse

  25. 76ers: Andzejs Pasecniks (C) - Latvia

  26. Trail Blazers: Caleb Swanigan (PF) - Purdue

  27. Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (F) - Utah

  28. Jazz: Tony Bradley (C) - North Carolina

  29. Spurs: Derrick White (G) - Colorado

  30. Lakers: Josh Hart (G) - Villanova

  31. Pelicans: Frank Jackson (PG) - Duke 

  32.  Suns: Davon Reed (SG) - Miami

  33. Magic: Wesley Iwundu (SF) - Kansas State

  34. Kings: Frank Mason III (PG) - Kansas

  35. Grizzlies: Ivan Rabb (PF) - California

  36.  76ers: Jonah Bolden (PF) - Australia 

  37. Celtics: Semi Ojeleye (SF) - SMU

  38. Warriors: Jordan Bell (C) - Oregon

  39. Clippers: Jawun Evans (PG) - OSU

  40. Hornets: Dwayne Bacon (SF) - FSU

  41. Hawks: Tyler Dorsey (SG) - Oregon

  42. Lakers: Thomas Bryant (C) - Indiana

  43. Rockets: Isaiah Hartenstein (C) - Lithuania

  44. Knicks: Damyean Dotson (SG) - Oregon

  45. Rockets: Dillon Brooks (SF) - Oregon

  46. Bucks: Sterling Brown (SG) - SMU

  47. Pacers: Ike Anigbogu (C) - UCLA

  48. Clippers: Sindarius Thornwell (SG) - South Carolina

  49. Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar (SF) - Slovenia

  50. 76ers: Mathias Lessort (PF) - France

  51. Nuggets: Monte' Morris (PG) - Iowa State

  52. Pacers: Edmond Sumner (PG) - Xavier

  53. Celtics: Kadeem Allen (SG) - Arizona

  54. Suns:  Alec Peters (PF) - Valparaiso

  55. Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss (PG) - Gonzaga

  56. Celtics:  Jabari Bird (SG) - California

  57. Nets: Aleksandar Vezenkov (PF) - Spain

  58. Knicks: Ognjen Jaramaz (PG) - Serbia

  59. Spurs: Jaron Blossomgame (SF) - Clemson

  60. Hawks: Alpha Kaba (PF) - France

