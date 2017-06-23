2017 NBA Draft picks: Complete results, full list of players selected, highlights, grades
Full results of all 60 picks of the 2017 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft has come to an end. Despite all the rumors and drama entering the draft it ended up being fairly tame. The biggest news of the night was obviously Jimmy Butler being traded to the Timberwolves and that set the tone for many trades throughout the night. However, of the picks actually made none of them were particularly surprising.
The top three went as expected with the 76ers trading up to take the No. 1 pick and the Celtics trading down to No. 3. Philadelphia has taken Markelle Fultz out of Washington at No. 1. The Celtics wound up grabbing Jayson Tatum at No. 3 which some might have considered a reach. Then there's the Lakers, which made Lonzo Ball's wish come true.
2017 NBA Draft full results
76ers: Markelle Fultz (G) - Washington
Lakers: Lonzo Ball (G) - UCLA
Celtics: Jayson Tatum (F) - Duke
Suns: Josh Jackson (F) - Kansas
Kings: DeAaron Fox (G) - Kentucky
Magic: Jonathan Isaac (F) - Florida State
Bulls: Lauri Markkanen (F) - Arizona
Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (G) - France
Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (G) - NC State
Trail Blazers: Zach Collins (F/C) - Gonzaga
Hornets: Malik Monk (G) - Kentucky
Pistons: Luke Kennard (G) - Duke
Jazz: Donovan Mitchell (G) - Louisville
Heat: Bam Adebayo (C) - Kentucky
Kings: Justin Jackson (F) - UNC
Bulls: Justin Patton (C) - Creighton
Bucks: DJ Wilson (F/C) - Michigan
Pacers: TJ Leaf (F/C) - UCLA
Hawks: John Collins (F) - Wake Forest
Kings: Harry Giles (F/C) - Duke
Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (F) - Australia
Nets: Jarrett Allen (C) - Texas
Raptors: OG Anunoby (F) - Indiana
Nuggets: Tyler Lydon (F) - Syracuse
76ers: Andzejs Pasecniks (C) - Latvia
Trail Blazers: Caleb Swanigan (PF) - Purdue
Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (F) - Utah
Jazz: Tony Bradley (C) - North Carolina
Spurs: Derrick White (G) - Colorado
Lakers: Josh Hart (G) - Villanova
Pelicans: Frank Jackson (PG) - Duke
Suns: Davon Reed (SG) - Miami
Magic: Wesley Iwundu (SF) - Kansas State
Kings: Frank Mason III (PG) - Kansas
Grizzlies: Ivan Rabb (PF) - California
76ers: Jonah Bolden (PF) - Australia
Celtics: Semi Ojeleye (SF) - SMU
Warriors: Jordan Bell (C) - Oregon
Clippers: Jawun Evans (PG) - OSU
Hornets: Dwayne Bacon (SF) - FSU
Hawks: Tyler Dorsey (SG) - Oregon
Lakers: Thomas Bryant (C) - Indiana
Rockets: Isaiah Hartenstein (C) - Lithuania
Knicks: Damyean Dotson (SG) - Oregon
Rockets: Dillon Brooks (SF) - Oregon
Bucks: Sterling Brown (SG) - SMU
Pacers: Ike Anigbogu (C) - UCLA
Clippers: Sindarius Thornwell (SG) - South Carolina
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar (SF) - Slovenia
76ers: Mathias Lessort (PF) - France
Nuggets: Monte' Morris (PG) - Iowa State
Pacers: Edmond Sumner (PG) - Xavier
Celtics: Kadeem Allen (SG) - Arizona
Suns: Alec Peters (PF) - Valparaiso
Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss (PG) - Gonzaga
Celtics: Jabari Bird (SG) - California
Nets: Aleksandar Vezenkov (PF) - Spain
Knicks: Ognjen Jaramaz (PG) - Serbia
Spurs: Jaron Blossomgame (SF) - Clemson
Hawks: Alpha Kaba (PF) - France
