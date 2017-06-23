2017 NBA Draft: Updating live grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

See who nailed it and who whiffed with our grades for every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft

Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2 of the 2017 NBA Draft, grading each draft night selection.

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 1
1A

Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.

2A

Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.

3A

Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.

4A-

Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.

5A

Kings select: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.

6A

Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State.

Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.

7A-

Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona

REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO BULLS: Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?

8B

Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International

Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?

9B

Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken!

10B+

Trail Blazers select: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.

11A-

Hornets select: Malik Monk, PG, Kentucky

Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.

12A

Pistons select: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter - he's a scorer. Fits need

13A-

Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard.

14B-

Heat select: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo, C, Kentucky

First surprise pick of draft. High upside -- if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player. 

15C+

Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

Elite mid-range shooter -- in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside.

16A-

Bulls select: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO TIMBERWOLVES: I like this pick. The Wolves are taking a home run swing on a risky but high-upside pick. 

