2017 NBA Draft: Updating live grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2
See who nailed it and who whiffed with our grades for every pick of the 2017 NBA Draft
Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2 of the 2017 NBA Draft, grading each draft night selection.
|1
|A
Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league.
|2
|A
Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud.
|3
|A
Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft.
|4
|A-
Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet.
|5
|A
Kings select: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft.
|6
|A
Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State.
Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak.
|7
|A-
Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona
REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO BULLS: Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite?
|8
|B
Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International
Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer?
|9
|B
Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State
|10
|B+
Trail Blazers select: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great.
|11
|A-
Hornets select: Malik Monk, PG, Kentucky
Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up.
|12
|A
Pistons select: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
|13
|A-
Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville
|14
|B-
Heat select: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo, C, Kentucky
|15
|C+
Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
|16
|A-
Bulls select: Justin Patton, C, Creighton
