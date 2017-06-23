2017 NBA Draft: Updating live grades for every pick of Round 1 and Round 2

Reid Forgrave analyzes each pick from Round 1 and Jack Maloney looks at each pick from Round 2 of the 2017 NBA Draft, grading each draft night selection.

2017 NBA Draft Grades: Round 1 1 A Sixers select: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington The Process is complete. 76ers (potentially) now have most fearsome young trio in league. 2 A Lakers select: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA Real Magic Johnson gets to mentor next Magic. Good for him to be in hometown? Won't matter. Stud. 3 A Celtics select: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke Perfect fit. Celtics need a scorer to take pressure off IT4 and Tatum is the most advanced scorer in draft. 4 A- Suns select: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas High-energy, athletic two-way player added to talented young roster. Not a great jump-shooter - yet. 5 A Kings select: De'Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky Best 2-way point guard in stacked point-guard draft. Improve jumper and may be top player in draft. 6 A Magic select: Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State. Highest ceiling in draft. Great teammate, humble, hard-working, versatile, physical freak. 7 A- Timberwolves select: Lauri Markkanen, PF, Arizona REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO BULLS: Best 3-point shooting 7-footer in NCAA history. Versatile on both ends. Dirk Lite? 8 B Knicks select: Frank Ntilikina, PG, International Incredible perimeter defender. Great floor general. Can he develop into a scorer? 9 B Mavericks select: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State



Risky pick, huge upside. Most explosive player in draft. Inconsistent. Fifth point guard taken! 10 B+ Trail Blazers select: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great. 11 A- Hornets select: Malik Monk, PG, Kentucky Most explosive scorer in draft and one of best athletes. Microwave scorer who needs to D up. 12 A Pistons select: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke



Smart player, smart pick. A great shooter but not just shooter - he's a scorer. Fits need 13 A- Nuggets select: Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville



REPORTEDLY WILL BE TRADED TO JAZZ: One of most athletic players in draft. A classic Rick Pitino two-way guard. 14 B- Heat select: Edrice 'Bam' Adebayo, C, Kentucky



First surprise pick of draft. High upside -- if he stays as tough energy player, not a perimeter player. 15 C+ Trail Blazers select: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina



Elite mid-range shooter -- in a league that devalues mid-range shooting. Solid, but low upside. 16 A- Bulls select: Justin Patton, C, Creighton



